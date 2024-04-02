With summer coming up fast at the Jersey Shore, your mind may start to wander towards some seriously great outdoor dining.

For example, MJ's in Bayville has an amazing outdoor area, a little beach, an outdoor bar, and a stage for live music.

READ MORE: Concerts On The Beach Return To Seaside This Summer!

B2 Bistro in Bayville is also a go-to when the weather is warmer to enjoy the views from their massive outdoor dining area that overlooks the Barnegat Bay.

Even River Rocks Outdoor Beach Bar is a great place to grab a drink and unwind after a long day at work.

But did you know one of the best and biggest Tiki bars in the entire state (so may even say the country) is located right here in the heart of the Jersey Shore?

Martell's Tiki Bar In Point Pleasant, NJ Is One Of The Best Tiki Bars In The Country

BIG NEWS: Ross Dress For Less Coming To Monmouth County

If you've never been to Martell's, even if grabbing a cold one isn't your thing, you'll want to check this place out.

Located on Jenkinson's Boardwalk this massive restaurant offers more than just refreshing drinks.

You can get sushi, lobster rolls, and more seafood than you can shake a stick at and you can even enjoy their legendary Steampots filled with veggies, seafood, and deliciousness.

Only In Your State says what makes this tiki bar one of the best in the state are the amazing views you can get when sitting on the pier.

martell's tiki bar, tiki bars innew jersy, great views with a beer Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

Martell's is also well known for its live music, and great vibes in the summer.

My wife and I have been here a handful of times and it's always been fun, but if tiki bars aren't your thing maybe you want to check out all the great concerts coming to the PNC Bank Arts Center This Summer!

2024 PNC Bank Arts Center Schedule Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

By The Way, If You're On The Parkway, Be Sure To Look Out For This Hilarious Street Signs!