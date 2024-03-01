We've all been there before, you stop at a gas station to fill up and decide you need to run inside and use the bathroom.

While you're in the store you see a row of magazines, a can of soda or a cup of coffee, and your favorite road trip snack.

So what was supposed to be a quick in and out turns into a small gas station shopping spree.

Happens every time I stop at a Wawa.

But, those gas station trips can be costly, and pretty bad for you according to Readers Digest.

Americans each year spend billions and billions of dollars a year at gas stations, and a lot of that money isn't actually on fuel but on impulse purchases we see inside the gas station store.

Things New Jersey Should Avoid Buying At A Gas Station

It may sound like common sense, but Readers Digest reports that buying things like hot dogs, any type of meat product, or fish product is a bad idea to do at a gas station.

Now, there are always exceptions.

For example, getting a sub, or wrap at a Wawa would be very different than picking up an egg salad sandwich at a non-big-named gas station store.

It's also just not a healthy option to get a lot of food from a gas station, but we still do it on a regular basis.

Sure, it's quick easy and convenient but according to Readers Digest these are ten things you'll want to try and avoid at all costs when you stop at a gas station.

