Believe it or not, STD rates are on the rise in Jersey.

Let's be honest, it's not really something anyone wants to talk about but it's pretty important information to know.

In fact, there are five cities in Jersey that are among the top 100 most STD-infested cities in the country.

So, go us?

In all seriousness though, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are on the rise not just across the country but throughout the Garden State as well.

Memphis Tennessee Has The Highest Rate Of STDs In The Country

Before we check out Jersey, let's take a look at the city with the highest rate of STDs in the country; Memphis Tennessee.

According to Innerbody for every hundred thousand residents there are roughly 4,900 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC also top the list of Innerbody's cities with the highest STD rates in the country.

5 New Jersey Cities Made The Top 100 With The Highest STD Rates In America

What's really concerning is that Jersey has been really busy making its way onto this list as well.

Granted, we're on the lower end of high but it's still worth noting.

According to Innerbody Newark, Bergen, Jersey City, Middlesex, and Monmouth County all have the highest rates of STDs in the state of New Jersey.

There are a few solutions for this problem according to Innerbody which include easier access to Pharmacies, telehealth availability, and establishing express. clinics in afflicted areas.