If you're looking for a great place to relax, then the Jersey Shore is a great place to do just that.

We've got over 130 miles of pristine beaches, amazing little shore towns and great places to eat, drink and play.

The best part of Jersy is without a doubt our small towns that make our state so unique.

Whether you're spending the day doing some shopping in downtown Point Pleasant, you're catching a show at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, or you're enjoying a day of hiking at Island Beach State Park, Jersey has something for everyone.

One New Jersey Town Named The Most Scenic Small Town In The Country

This shouldn't surprise anybody, right? Of course, Jersy is home to one of America's most scenic towns.

It's a place that's no stranger to receiving accolades like this.

World Atlas says that Cape May New Jersey is one of the best scenic little towns on the East Coast.

What Makes Cape May, NJ So Special?

I have fond memories of Cape May from when I was a kid, as I'm sure most people in Jersey do.

We'd spend the day walking around looking at all the gorgeous Victorian-style mansions, checking out the little shops in the quaint downtown, and of course, enjoying dinner at the Lobster House.

On the dock, not the actual restaurant, we loved watching the boats!

World Atlas says what makes Cape May special though is its promenade, beaches, and of course the Cape May Zoo.