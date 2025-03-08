Robert DeNiro is filming in the Garden State, and he needs your help!

Jersey has seen a drastic increase in the movie business, and that will only increase as we get closer and closer to the new Netflix Studios opening in Monmouth County.

Over the past year or so we've seen movie sets film in Cape May, Asbury Park, and all over the state for movies like Deliver Me From Nowhere, and A Complete Unkown, and we've seen casting calls from Adam Sandler for Happy Gilmore 2.

Even Steven Spielberg put out a casting call for New Jersey residents who are looking to be an extra in one of his upcoming films.

Now, Robert DeNiro is getting ready to film his upcoming movie The Whisper Man in the Garden State, and the production crew is looking for people in the Garden State to be extras.

The application process is pretty simple according to NJ.com you just have to email whisper@gwcnyc.com with the subject line of NJ Residents to be considered, according to NJ.com.

In the email, you'll want to include some headshots, whether or not you have visible tattoos, if you have transportation as well as the make model, and year of your vehicle, and whether you are or are not a SAG member.

If you are a SAG member you'll be paid $216 for an eight-hour day, and if you're a non-SAG member you'll make $181.50 for a ten-hour day.

The Netflix production is set to begin filming in April, so get your package out there now for consideration, and we'll see you on the silver screen!

