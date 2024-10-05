Another day, another devastating closure in the Garden State, and this time it's a business that's been around for 90 years.

Sadly, closures have become a part of life.

Just the other week it was announced that a really popular New Jersey deli was getting ready to close up shop after nearly 7 decades in business.

Now it looks like a 90-year-old bakery is getting ready to say goodbye to the Garden State.

Rispoli Pastry Shop Announced It's Closing After 90 Years

To be clear, Rispoli is only closing one of its locations, but still, it's not something you ever want to see, especially with an establishment that's been around as long as Rispoli's.

According to NJ.com, and confirmed on Rispoli's Instagram, it looks like they will be closing their Ridgefield, NJ location.

The last day of operations for the Ridgefield location will be October 14th, and although there was no reason given for the closure, the outpouring of support from the community is overwhelming.

Rispoli's will still operate their location in Emerson, NJ, and although that's good news, it's still sad to see a legendary bakery have to permanently shutter one of its popular locations.

And Jersey has a lot of pretty legendary bakeries.