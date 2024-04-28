What is the most mysterious place in the Garden State?

Jersey has been around for a long time, and no doubt has a strange history filled with twists, turns, and some pretty wild occurrences.

For example, have you ever been to Ong's Hat?

It's a town in Jersey that's arguably one of the creepiest around.

Supposedly it's home to a wormhole to another dimension, is known for a few strange disappearances, and at one point the town was taken over by a cult and fought the United States government.

It's crazy, and you can read more about it right here.

That's the strangest town in Jersey, but what would you say is the most mysterious place?

New Jersey's Most Mysterious Place Has Been Revealed, And It's Massive

Jersey's most mysterious place takes up just over 1 million acres of land and is home to one of the most well-known urban legends of all time.

According to Love Exploring, the Pine Barrens is the most mysterious area in New Jersey.

And who hasn't driven through a back road in the Pines and thought to themselves that there's no way the Jersey Devil isn't watching them?

You get the chills driving in and around that area for sure.

According to Love Exploring, what makes it even creepier is that you'll find tons of little abandoned towns throughout the Pines.

Once, they were industrial towns that mined for Bog Iron but were all abandoned in the 19th Century.

The Pine Barrens aren't the only mysterious thing in Jersey, check out this strange house!