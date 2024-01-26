Jersey is home to a lot of fun things to do with your family and friends.

Whether you want to spend a day in the sun enjoying our beaches, hitting Six Flags and enjoying some of the county's best coasters, or checking out the fabulous restaurant scene, Jersey has a little something for everyone.

However, something that's often overlooked in Jersey is our museums.

Jersey is home to some pretty great museums like the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, the Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood, and the New Jersey Museum of Transportation in Wall.

Recently, though, one museum in New Jersey was called an absolute must-visit by travel experts.

Spend A Day Checking Out New Jersey's Industrial Museum

An industrial museum may not sound interesting at first glance, but once you take a look at what it has to offer you may be singing another tune.

You'll take a trip through time exploring some of the earliest inventions that are now common all over the world.

You'll travel back to the 1800s and see some steam machinery that helped power the industrial revolution.

The Museum also features displays of historic products that may have been commonplace one hundred years ago in Jersey but seem strange and alien now.

You'll also get to see a whole exhibit on trains, which is the coolest part of the museum, coming from a train enthusiast.

You can also see the prototype submarine used by John Phillip Holland which he used to cross the Passaic River in 1878.

Only In Your State reports that the Paterson Museum is a must-visit for any history enthusiast in the Garden State.

Located at 2 Market Street in Paterson, NJ the cost of admission is just a recommended donation of just $2!