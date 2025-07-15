Let's be real here for a minute, there's something really fun about drinking a beer out of a plastic cup while walking around in public.

The beer just tastes better, that's a fact.

Where Can You Legally Drink In Public?

There are places all over the country that have open container laws that allow you to take your alcoholic beverage to go.

New Orleans is known for that, so is San Antonio, Texas, and even Erie, Pennsylvania, is known to have an open container law.

My wife and I like to plan vacations around places we can take our beers to go, just because it's such a fun novelty.

Medford, NJ, A Surprise Addition To The List

Apparently, we'll have to add Medford, New Jersey, to that list of places to visit.

I was not aware of this, but it looks like in parts of Medford, New Jersey, you're able to take a beer to go and walk around the downtown area.

Now, this came to my attention thanks to the TikTok user 42 Freeway.

In his most recent post, he is reviewing the new Magnify Brewing that just opened up in Medford.

Magnify Brewing: Grab A beer To-Go

The new brewery is pretty massive and is located just off Main Street in downtown Medford.

But what was really cool about 42 Freeway's review is that we learn you can actually take your beer from Magnify Brewing, get it in a to-go cup, and walk around downtown Medford while enjoying a fresh brew.

Other NJ Towns You Can Sip And Stroll

Medford isn't the only place in Jersey where you can walk around with an open container.

For example, in Atlantic City, you can walk around the designated tourist area with an open container and not be fined.

It turns out that any municipality in Jersey can legalize an open container law if it wants to.