You know how living in New Jersey is incredibly expensive?

And that's not a dig on the Garden State, it's just a fact, we pay a lot of money in order to enjoy the good life in Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

And sadly, it doesn't seem like anything is going to get cheaper anytime soon. In fact, it was just announced that several bridges will likely be seeing toll increases in the coming year.

New Jersey Toll Hikes Are Coming In 2026

Yes, another toll hike.

Now, if you're an EZ Pass customer, the increase is only fifty cents, which may not seem like a lot, but if you travel this toll route every day for work, that's an extra $2.50 a week, and an extra $130 a year, on top of everything else we're already paying for!

READ MORE: This Is NJ's Most Photographed Bathroom, Enjoy.

What NJ Bridges Will See A Toll Hike?

So, what bridges are seeing a possible toll hike in 2026?

According to NJ.com, it will be the 8 toll bridges run by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

EZ Pass Versus Non-EZ Pass: Who Pays More?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here's the real kicker: if you're not an EZPass user, you'll see the biggest increase. We'll get to that in just a second.

As of now, this increase is in its infancy; it still has to get approved, but in Jersey, I don't think I've ever seen an increase in cost of any kind ever get turned down.

How Much Will NJ Bridge Tolls Increase In 2026?

So, how much more are you going to pay to use the Delaware Toll Bridges come 2026?

If you're an EZ Pass user, you'll see a fifty-cent increase to $2, and if you're a non EZ Pass user, you'll see a toll increase to $5!

Apparently, the increase for non-EZPass users is due to the extra amount of time, effort, and money it takes for cameras to match your license to your registration and bill you accordingly.