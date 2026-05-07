I know for a fact this entire article will make me sound like an old man yelling at kids playing in his yard, and frankly, I don't care. This is starting to get out of control.

Earlier this week, I was driving into work. I live in Ocean Gate and commute to Toms River every day, and although it's a pretty simple commute, it's starting to get more and more difficult thanks to one thing in particular.

Get our free mobile app

E-bikes.

E-Bikes Are Making Daily Commutes More Dangerous For Drivers

When I drive into Toms River, I have to merge onto Route 9 from Ocean Gate Drive, right where the Kubota Ace is, and it's a difficult enough merge to begin with since you have to try and turn your head nearly 180 degrees in order to see the traffic behind you, and determine if there's space for you to squeeze in between the traffic.

Now, imagine having to maneuver that turn, and all of a sudden, as you hit the gas, someone riding an E-bike decides they have to cross Route 9 at that exact moment, without looking in either direction, causing you to then slam on your brakes.

You'll Also Like:

E-Bikes Need To Follow Traffic Laws, But They Don't Always Do That

It's not just at difficult intersections, either. I've noticed more and more often that people, and kids on these E-bikes, think that the rules of the road don't apply to them, and they just jut out into traffic without a care in the world, expecting cars to stop.

And look, I know as a driver part of my responsibility is to look out for pedestrians, and E-bikes, but when they just appear out of nowhere, it can be incredibly difficult.

There's A Safer Way To Ride E-Bikes Around New Jersey

And look, I love riding my bike around the Shore, I'm a firm believer that if you can bike to your destination, you totally should.

But please, can we stay well within the confines of the shoulder? And maybe, when we need to cross an incredibly busy road, we not only look both ways, but also use the crosswalks that are in place at nearly every intersection?

I'll get off my soapbox now.