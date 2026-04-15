As the days get longer, and the temperatures get warmer, it's hard to not start thinking about spending all of your free time at the beach, right? We've had two or three exceptionally warm days where I live in Ocean Gate, and I'm already dreaming of playing hooky, lathering up the sun screen, and spending a day on the Ocean Gate Beach enjoying the bay breeze, and warm sand.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Of The Best Beach Towns In The Country

Along the coast, Jersey is home to some of the best beach towns in the country, and that's a hill I'll die on. My wife and I grew up spending summers in Seaside Heights, and Lavallette, and there's no beach better in our mind.

This NJ Beach Town Is A Hidden Gem, And An Escape From Summertime Crowds

But according to travel experts, there's one beach at the Jersey Shore that's supposedly a real hidden gem, and odds are you've spent some time there at one point. And I'll agree, this is an often overlooked beach town, which is a shame, because it does have a lot to offer if you want small town vibes, and sandy adventures.

Sea Girt, NJ Ranked NJ's Best Hidden Beach Town

Only In Your State claims that Sea Girt is Jersey's best little hidden gem when you want everything the Jersey Shore has to offer, with out all of the crowds.

Sea Girt, NJ Has A lot To Offer Beach Goers

And I don't disagree, Sea Girt has a gorgeous beach area, and is home to some solid places to grab a bite to eat like Reef and Barrel, and if you're looking to relive your 20's, you can always check out the Parker House to see a DJ.

Plus, a day badge for Sea Girt beach is less than $12, which isn't too bad when you consider the price of day badges at other beaches around the shore.

Free Concerts On The Beach Return To Seaside Heights For 2026; Here's The Lineup Every summer, Seaside Heights hosts concerts on the beach featuring tribute bands playing the biggest songs of all time. This year's lineup is sure to amaze you! Gallery Credit: Buehler