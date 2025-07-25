I’m not a bird lover. I’m not a bird watcher. I’ve rarely had any interest in birds at all. But when I heard this story, it caught my eye because it is just SO Jersey.

You know how, every once in a while New Jersey throws us a surprise that makes you stop and smile? This week, it’s not a new restaurant or festival. It’s a bird!! A freaking bird. And not just any bird.

What's this bird doing here in New Jersey?

In Cape May, word is spreading fast about what was gliding just above the water on the Cape May Lewis ferry recently: a streaked shearwater.

It's a seabird that doesn’t belong here at all. This species is normally found over the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles from Cape May. Yet there it was, right off the ferry, calmly riding the wind like it had always belonged.

The first documented sighting on the Atlantic

What makes this even more incredible is that it wasn’t just a fleeting moment. The sighting was photographed, and experts have confirmed that this is the first documented Atlantic sighting of a streaked shearwater. Ever. Bird lovers are losing their minds. A family member of mine who’s into birds is freaking out over this!

Even if you’re not the type to grab binoculars and join a birding club, there’s something pretty amazing about people driving hours just to catch a glimpse. Cape May has always been a magnet for migrating birds, but sightings like this don’t come along every day.

Cape May is always worth a visit

And I don’t think there could be a better excuse for a day trip

Cape May is already perfect this time of year with the stunning beaches, the lighthouse, and that old-fashioned charm everywhere you turn. Now this rare little visitor is adding even more magic to the mix.

So if you’re down that way, look up. Check the wires, the treetops, anywhere the locals say it’s been spotted. Because only in New Jersey do you run out for ice cream and wind up seeing a bird people usually travel across the country to find! It’s so Jersey!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

