So I want to start off by saying living in New Jersey is fantastic.

Seriously.

We've got over 130 miles of beautiful beaches, more parks, and lush forests to explore than you can count, and don't even get me started on the food!

We've got 4 of Yelp's top restaurants for 2024, and you won't want to miss them.

And when it comes to Italian Food, we've got you covered. We've got amazing Pasta Places, one-of-a-kind mom-and-pop run Italian eateries and the Jersey Shore is home to one of the best Italian bakeries in the state.

However, There Are Some Very Frustrating Aspects To Living In NJ

Whether you hate driving down the Parkway, the Jersey Turnpike, or when you miss your jug-handle, driving in Jersey can be a pain.

Even more than driving, something as simple as going to the grocery store can be a serious hassle.

It's a necessary evil because yes, you have to go to the grocery store but wow, it can be a pain!

I threw the question up on our 105.7 The Hawk Facebook Page; what's something people do at the grocery store that you can't stand? And the answers flew in.

From people not paying attention to where they're walking, to leaving shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot, to letting other kids run crazy around the aisles there were a lot of opinions being thrown around.

So, if you do any of these 16 things in a grocery store in Jersey, sorry to say, but people probably can't stand you.