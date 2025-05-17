Alright, New Jersey, it's time to pass on the boardwalk pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, and the fried flounder because tonight you're going to eat out at New Jersey's most expensive restaurant.

At least, we'll take a quick tour.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Amazing Fine Dining Restaurants

If the idea of dropping a small fortune on an unforgettable meal is appealing to you, then you'll want to check out what's being called the most expensive.

Just the other night, my wife and I had dinner at Rosie's in Ocean Gate. We had steak with lobster tails, fancy martinis, and some homemade gnocchi that blew our tastebuds away.

We were a little shell-shocked by the bill, but it still pales in comparison to Jersey's most expensive restaurant.

New Jersey's Most Expensive Restaurant Is Tucked Away On An Exclusive Resort

Hidden away in the mountains of New Jersey is a small town called Hamburg, located in Sussex County.

And just outside of Hamburg is where you'll find Crystal Springs Resort, which is luxurious in and of itself with rooms starting at somewhere around $350 to $400 a night, depending on which part of the resort you stay in.

The resort is home to world-class golf, relaxing spas, as well as the most expensive restaurant in New Jersey.

Restaurant Latour Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey

Restaurant Latour is a premier fine dining experience in New Jersey, and according to Love Food, the average cost is $195 per person, not including any of their fine wines they have in the wine cellar.

Restaurant Latour offers some of Jersey's best fine dining, and you'll pay dearly for it, but what you get in return is a meal that can't be replicated anywhere else.

You can reserve a table in their world-class wine cellar or at the chef's table. You can choose to have a seven-course sampler meal or order ala cart, where if you have to ask for the price, odds are you can' afford it.

Between you and me, I'll stick with my seven-dollar beer and a slice deal at Sawmill, thank you very much.