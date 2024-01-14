There's nothing worse as a parent than having your child be sick, so when one of the largest cities neighboring the Garden State is having a Measles Outbreak many parents may be concerned.

The first case of Measles in Philadelphia was reported a few weeks ago, back in December, according to APP, and since then cases have been popping up all around the Philadelphia area..

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

What Are The Symptoms Of Measles?

Since Measles was pretty uncommon for many years in the United States, its symptoms may not be as commonly known as they used to be.

APP reports that the following are the main symptoms of Measles:

Runny nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots inside the cheeks

Swollen eyes

Fever

Loss of appetite

Fatigue ~APP

Symptoms can occur within 10 to 14 days of exposure and are often accompanied by a reddish rash as well.

How Many Cases Of Measles Have Been Reported In Philadelphia?

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

APP reports that as of now there have only been 48 cases of Measles reported in the Philadelphia area.

That number was last updated on January 4th, and Measles is a very fast-spreading disease so there's a possibility that the number has increased since then.

What Can NJ Parents Do To Protect Their Kids From Measles?

With Philadelphia being just a quick hop-skip over a bridge from Jersey, and with a lot of New Jersey residents working in Philly regularly, it wouldn't be surprising if the Measles outbreak made its way to Jersey.

The easiest way parents can protect their kids, according to APP, is by having their child vaccinated for the disease.

Also, be sure to have your kid wash their hands regularly, and wear a mask when in a crowded area, and if you do suspect your kid is sick be sure to keep them hydrated, and fed and you can use a Vitamin A supplement which can help reduce complications.

Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash

As of now, there aren't any reported cases of Measles in New Jersey, but as we've seen in the past, the disease spreads quickly, especially in the winter, so better safe than sorry!