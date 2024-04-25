There are a lot of benefits to living in the Garden State.

First and foremost we have access to 130 miles of beautiful beaches and the amazing little beach towns that go with them!

We've got a fantastic food scene, which can satisfy whatever craving you may have.

And we have some breathtaking national parks, and natural wonders that you won't want to miss, like the Great Falls; NJ's very own Niagra Falls!

Living in Jersey has more benefits than just things to keep you busy by the way.

According to a new study, there's one city/area in Jersey where people tend to live longer than the average New Jersey resident, and between you and I, the results shocked me.

Where In New Jersey Do People Live The Longest?

I immediately thought it'd be somewhere along the coast, you know with the sun and the sand and the relaxed vibes, it would make sense your body ticks a little longer in that setting.

Not the case though.

Then I thought it had to be a quaint little town where the slower way of things would make you live longer than the average Garden State resident.

No again.

Apparently, if you live in the Trenton/Princeton area, you'll live longer than the average New Jersey resident, according to 24.7 Tempo

.This shocked me, but according to the survey, the life expectancy in that area is just about 80 years, whereas the rest of the state on average has a life expectancy of 77 years.

Princeton is a nice area so I could see that; it's a fun college town that has a lot to offer residents.

I don't think I'll be moving to Trenton in the near future though, I'm just not much of a city guy, even if it's good for my health.

If you're more of a small-town person, you'll want to check out these places in NJ out.

