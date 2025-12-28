Big changes are coming to the restaurant scene in Lavallette, and it's a welcome addition to the little town.

Lavallette has seen some change over the years, most recently Angelina's opened off 35 North, offering a wide selection of deli meats, Italian desserts, fresh pasta, and sandwiches that'll blow your mind.

You'll want to check out the chicken parm sub; it'll change your life.

The Rite Aid In Lavallette, NJ, Closed; What's Coming Next?

Lavallette also saw the closure of one of the few big-box stores in town: Rite Aid.

Rite Aid has actually been closing locations throughout Jersey, so its closure didn't necessarily come as a shock, although the Rite Aid in Lavallette did always come in handy during vacation when you needed some sunblock.

The obvious question after Rite Aid closed was "What's coming next?" and it led to some speculation, but it now looks like Lavallette officials have OK'd the expansion of a local favorite, and people are getting excited.

Lenny's Pizza And Italian Grill OK'd To Open In Former Rite Aid

According to Shore Beat, Lenny's Pizza and Italian Grill got the OK to open an additional location in the former Rite Aid.

Lenny's is a great spot both during and out of season; when we spend time at our Aunt's house in Lavallette during the local summer, we always make sure to do at least one dinner that week out at Lenny's.

The BYOB restaurant is known for its fresh Italian dishes, great pizza, and a stromboli that has the perfect amount of filling.

When Will Lenny's Open Its New Lavallette, NJ Location?

No word on when exactly Lenny's will open inside the former Rite Aid, and I'm curious to see if the original Lenny's off 35 North stays open, or if they'll just move everything into this newer, bigger restaurant right down the road.

This isn't the only change Jersey is seeing in the upcoming year.