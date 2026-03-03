You don't have to go far in Jersey to find a beautiful place for a walk, a hike, or a relaxing place to spend an afternoon.

Jus in Toms River alone, you can enjoy a stroll through Huddy Park, or Cattus Island, which has amazing water views, great trails to hike on, and is super easy to access off Fischer Boulevard.

But there's one waterfront park in Jersey that's getting national attention, being called one of the best waterfront parks in the Country, and yes, it's right here at the Jersey Shore, and odds are you've visited this place plenty of times if you've spent any amount of time living in Ocean County.

Of course, it's none other than Island Beach State Park, at the south end of the barrier island in Ocean County, according to APP.

This is such a fun and unique park because not only can you spend a day of fun in the sun, enjoying the sun, sand, and surf, but you can also drive onto the beach for fishing, camping, and so much more.

In fact, at Island Beach State Park, you're able to set a bonfire! Island Beach State Park is also great for large groups, because you don't have to buy a beach badge to get in, but rather you just pay per car.

On weekdays, you'll only have to pay $6 per car to enjoy everything this park has to offer, and on weekends, you only have to pay $10 per car. To put that into perspective, a day pass to Seaside Heights is $13 per person, for a day pass.