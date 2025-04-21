NJ man accused of grabbing child, 8, at store in Brick

🔺Child was in aisle, cops say

BRICK — A 24-year-old man has been accused of grabbing onto an 8-year-old girl standing in an aisle at a local Walmart store.

Sean Slowinski, of Brick, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a recent incident in town.

Brick Township police were contacted on Wednesday by a mother who said her daughter was touched inappropriately a week earlier at the store along Route 88 in Brick.

Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Brick Township Police found that the child was standing in an aisle at Walmart when Slowinski approached her, grabbed the victim’s hand and put it into his sweatshirt pocket.

He also said something to her before walking away, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Detectives got a description of the suspect.

On Friday, Brick officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a Target store on Route 70, about 2 miles from the Walmart.

Police found Slowinski, who matched the description from the incident on April 9.

He was charged and held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

