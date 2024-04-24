There's always something about Jersey that'll surprise you.

I've lived in Jersey full-time now for two years and am still learning new things about the state every day, and love it!

There's nothing cooler than taking some time to learn about the state you call home.

From cool day trips to amazing little towns to great places to eat, drink, and relax Jersey has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike.

In fact, Jersey is home to an amazing natural wonder that's one of the most underrated attractions in the country.

What Is A Natural Wonder?

It's something that's awe-inspiring and clearly wasn't created by human interaction.

For example, the Northern Lights are a natural wonder and so is the Grand Canyon.

What Is New Jersey's Most Underrated Natural Wonder?

I hadn't heard of this place until this past weekend when I saw a TikTok about it and then saw an article ranking it as one of the state's most underrated natural wonders.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the Great Falls in Passaic County is Jersey's best natural wonder.

TikTok user Megtropolisllc does a great video about it.

It gives Niagra Falls a run for its money, and it's located right here in the Garden State!

Coming in at 77 feet tall, this natural wonder will leave you inspired, and you can find it at the Paterson Great Falls National Park located at 72 McBride Avenue in Paterson.

The best part is since this is part of the national parks system, admission to this natural wonder is absolutely free!

By the way, there's a lot to do this summer in Jersey, here are some family-friendly day trip ideas!

