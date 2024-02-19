When you think of fun things to do in Jersey, you don't often think of the word free.

Want to go to the beach? You have to buy a beach pass.

Do you want to spend a day at Six Flags? Get ready to shell out for a ticket and parking

Headed to spend a day in one of our fantastic small towns? Odds are you'll get yourself some lunch, coffee, or do some shopping.

Spending a day exploring Jersey is fun, but it usually comes with a price tag.

So when I see that two attractions in New Jersey ranked among the best in the country and are free, I get excited!

Two Free NJ Attractions Ranked Among The Best In The Country.

So where have these fun-free things been hiding?

Well, according to Love Exploring, you'll have to check out the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in Wildwood, or the Howell Living History Farm in Hopewell Township.

The Hereford Inlet Lighthouse was originally used in the 1800s and is still an active lighthouse used by the Coast Guard.

You can stroll the gardens on the grounds and soak up some sea air while enjoying some interesting lighthouse history.

Currently, under reservations, the Hereford Lighthouse will reopen to the public in May of 2024.

The Howell Living History Farm is the 2nd free New Jersey attraction that Love Exploring says is a must-visit.

Not only can you enjoy a free self-guided tour to see what farming in Jersey was like in the 19 and 19 hundreds it's also home to the state's largest corn maze!

So, next time the kids are bored and you don't want to spend a ton of money on activities, be sure to keep these options in mind.