The Most Eccentric Towns In New Jersey

Let's get weird, New Jersey.

The Garden State is filled with unique, quirky, and eccentric towns, and according to World Atlas, there are 7 towns in New Jersey that stand out among the rest as the most eccentric in the state.

A few years ago, we saw that Bayville was voted one of the quirkiest towns in the Country, more on that here.

Bayville didn't make the most eccentric list, but a bunch of popular towns did.

Let's dive into the most eccentric towns in Jersey

These Are The 7 Most Eccentric Towns In NJ, According To Travel Experts

7. Clinton, NJ

Clinton is a small town in Hunterdon County, and there are a few landmarks that make this town eccentric.

The famous Red Mill, which is said to be haunted, as well as the Clinton Diner, which whips up some of the wildest food challenges in the state, like eating a 105-pound burger for 2 grand.

6. Cape May, NJ

What makes Cape May eccentric? Well, it's got tons of old Victorian homes, some of which are totally haunted.

The town is also known for the ghostly train tracks that appear on the beach every now and then, making it a unique and eccentric town to visit.

5. Millburn, NJ

Millburn became a household name in 2011 when a teacher created a massive array of fairy houses out of sticks, moss, grass, and other materials, and lined them along the South Mountain Reservation.

The town is also known for being able to put on plays and musicals that are comparable to Broadway

4. Lambertville, NJ

It's the antique capital of the state, of course, you're going to find some eccentric finds!

3. Ogdensburg, NJ

Located in Sussex County, Ogdensburg is home to a massive Zinc Mine, which creates a glowing world underneath the ground that visitors can visit by underground train.

Ogdensberg is also eccentric in the fact that it has a 19th-century bridge called the backwards tunnel, which is a double-arched bridge.

2. Asbury Park, NJ

I mean, Asbury Park's slogan is 'keep Asbury weird', and weird it is.

Honestly, I love visiting Asbury Park; the quaint downtown and beach, and boardwalk are great places to visit.

Asbury is also home to several paranormal ghost tours and a grim past that keeps an air of eccentricity in the air. Visit Paranormal Books for a great ghost tour and other Asbury Park oddities.

1. Hammonton, NJ

Here's a fun fact: Hammonton is the blueberry capital of the world, and they take that honor to the next level during the town's annual blueberry festival.

Hamonton is also home to the Amatol Ghost town, a 6,000-square-foot mining town that produced the explosive amatol during World War 1.

That town is now abandoned and is part of what makes Hammonton unique and eccentric.