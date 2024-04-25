Dogs will once again have their day on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk this summer, the one time a year when your four-legged friend is allowed to hang out with you on the boards.

Typically, it's against the rules for dogs to be on the boardwalk, leashed or not, in season or out of season.

I can't tell you how many times my folks have come to visit and tried to take their dog Max onto the boardwalk only to be stopped by code enforcement and asked to walk off the boardwalk with their dog.

But once a year, that rule is forgone, and your dog can join you for a day of fun in the sun on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Dog Royalty Days Return To Seaside Heights, NJ This Summer

Sunday, June 2nd is going to be a fun one on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

dog royalty days seaside heights nj, dogs on the boardwalk seaside heights nj Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Dog royalty days return, and that means between 9 AM and 5 PM your dog can hang out on the boardwalk with you so long as it's leashed.

Exit 82 says that dogs will only be allowed on the boards and not on the beach that day.

In addition to Dog Ryaloty Days, it'll also be Pups and Pints Day at Casino Pier.

Pups And Pints Returns To Casino Pier This Summer

Also on June 2nd, Pups and Pints returns to Casino Pier between Noon and 5 PM.

Your dog can ride select rides with you, they'll have $2 doggy waffle cones and the Pub Pier and Surf Bar will be running specials on domestic beers.

There's also a costume contest for the best-dressed dog.

Dog Royalty Days is always a really fun day on the boardwalk, even if you're like me and don't have a dog but love to pet every dog that walks by that day.

Also, if you're looking to bring your dog onto the beach, these are some of Jersey's dog-friendly beaches.