A Brand New Dog Park Could Be Coming To This NJ Shore Town

There's nothing quite like heading to the beach for the day and enjoying the sights, sounds, and smells of the Jersey Shore.

The only thing that makes the trip even better is when you can bring the family dog with you to enjoy the beach too!

Of course, locals are well aware that bringing your dog to the beach in the summer can be kind of a hassle, especially since most shore towns have strict no dogs allowed on the beach laws.

In the winter and the off-season the rules are a little more relaxed, however, if your visiting the Jersey Shore for a week or so in the summer, your dog is kind of out of luck when it comes to dog-friendly spaces.

Lavallette has a program called the Goose Patrol, which allows dogs in certain parks in Lavallette throughout the year to control the amount of Geese in the area.

Photo by Mathew Smith on Unsplash Photo by Mathew Smith on Unsplash loading...

However, that program is reserved specifically for Lavallettes year-round residents.

But let's say you're not a year-round resident, you're kind of out of luck when it comes to dog-friendly spaces around the island.

A New Dog Park Could Be Coming To Ortley, NJ In The Future

The new dog park is all part of Lavallette Councilman James Borowski's plan to approach the Ocean County Utilities Authority (OCUA) alongside Toms River and Brick.

According to Shore Beat, there is a 6.5 Acre lot of land owned by the OCUA in Ortley between Fielder and 8th Avenue near 35 South.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

In the past, the OCUA has apparently been hesitant to allow this plot of land to be used for anything outside of OCUA use.

However, the plan for a small dog park in this area would only use a portion of the 6.5 Acre lot so board members and council members think this plan could be approved by the OCUA.

There's no exact word on a timeline as to when this plan would go forward to the Ocean County Utilities Authority, but I'll keep you posted on anything I hear!

In the meantime, here are a few places you can hang out at the beach with your four-legged friend!