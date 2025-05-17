We're all looking for ways to maximize our money nowadays, aren't we?

For example, in my house, we've completely cut eggs out of our weekly grocery runs. It's not much, but it saves us an average of $30 a month, the way prices are right now.

Even when it comes to doing something fun, we're looking for ways to save an extra buck or two if we can.

If the choice comes down to doing happy hour on the boardwalk in Seaside or just picking up a case of seltzers and having happy hour in the backyard, we'll enjoy a backyard happy hour; we don't have to pay to park, and our dollar gets stretched further at the liquor store, anything to save a dollar where we can.

A Popular Movie Theater Chain Is Offering Even More Discounted Movies This Summer

A lot of people have cut out the movie theater from their entertainment budget; it's nearly $100 for a family of four to see a new movie, plus get sodas, popcorn, and other snacks. It's crazy!

However, AMC has announced that they're expanded their discount movie nights, revealing that they'll show movies for 50 percent off on Wednesdays this summer.

That's in addition to their discounted Tuesday movie prices as well!

When Will AMC Start Showing Discounted Movies On Wednesdays?

According to CNN, the new discounted rates will go into effect on July 9th and will run throughout the summer.

AMC Theater is offering discounted movie nights during the summer

There's actually no word on if or when they'll stop doing discounted movies on Wednesday night.

That being said, there are a few steps you have to take in order to enjoy 50 percent off movies at AMC on Wednesdays.

How To Get 50% Off Movie Tickets On Wednesday's At AMC Theaters

All you need to do is become an AMC Stubs Insider member; it's free to sign up, and that's where you'll be able to take advantage of AMC's newly discounted Wednesday movies this summer.

You can also see free movies all summer long on the beach in Seaside. Here's the schedule for 2025.

Here's The 2025 Schedule Of Movies On The Beach In Seaside Heights, NJ Movies on the beach are back for 2025 in Seaside Heights! Free movies start at dusk each Sunday night during the summer and run from July 6th to August 24th. Here are all the movies we are looking forward to, according to Exit 82!