What's really cool about the Seaside Heights Boardwalk is that some of the places on the boardwalk have been there for what feels like ever.

For example, Berkley Candy has been around in Seaside in some form since the late 1940s.

Places like the Beachcomber and Sawmill are pillars of the famous stretch of boards but like any place things change over time.

Living in Seaside Heights for the past few years, you get to see these changes firsthand, like the closing of the Aztec last year.

It eventually reopened as Jersey Roll which does have a nice vibe on a cool summer night.

And then there's Dentato's Clam Bar which appeared to close after last summer but may have just been working on something bigger and better.

Dentato's Clam Bar Reopens On The Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Fear not clam lovers, for this boardwalk staple is back this summer to offer you everything you love about Dentato's in a bigger location.

Announced on Dentato's Facebook page, they'll be located at their shop at 1205 Boardwalk right next to Berkley Candies.

That way you can get your clam, as well as your fudge for dessert!

where is dentatos clam bar, dentatos clam bar seaside heights nj, where is berkley candy, dentatos clam bar new location Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

The outpouring of support on social media is overwhelming, to say the least with the announcement getting hundreds of likes, comments, and shares.

Similar to Midway, Dentato's is also known for its fresh hot sausage sandwiches as well as other fresh seafood.

I'm not totally sure of their open date, but it does appear like they'll be ready to serve you up some clams this summer in Seaside Heights.

In the meantime, you have to check out some other amazing Jersey seafood spots!

