What makes a city "cool"?

Does it have ample nightlife options? Or does it have to have the best food around? Maybe to you, a cool city is one that has non-stop events, gatherings, and a ton of fun things to do.

Get our free mobile app

Regardless of what you use to categorize a city as cool or not, we can all agree that Jersey has some pretty cool places that you can either visit or call home, can't we?

Personally, I think were my wife and I live in Ocean Gate is the coolest little town in the state; we've got some local bars, great beaches, and a very tight knight community that makes it feel like the perfect place to live.

However, the experts at NJ Family have declared one Jersey Shore town to be the coolest city in all of the Garden State.

What Is New Jersey's Coolest City?

READ MORE: Say Hello To NJ's Newest Invasive Species

It's no surprise it's a Shore Town, this place has 8 miles of pristine beaches, and tons of family-friendly activities not just in the summer, but year round!

According to NJ Family, Ocean City is the coolest city in Jersey.

Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash loading...

I've spent a few summers at Ocean City, and it does have its perks; Castaway Cove is an awesome amusement park, the boardwalk is a ton of fun to walk up and down on, and of course, you have to grab some Johnson's Popcorn while you visit.

The beaches are small though when compared to other beaches like Sea Isle City, Seaside Heights, and Wildwood, but none the less, a day spent at the coolest city in Jersey is a day well spent.