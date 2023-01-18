Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)

A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country.

Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.

It turns out there is a very low risk for songbirds and other avian species that would feed in your backyard.

Waterfowl and other wild birds have been infected as well as a good portion of the domestic poultry population, according to a published report by the Cornel Laboratory of Ornithology website.

They also cite that there has only been one case of bird-to-human transmission.

Some experts say it's good to feed the birds in fall and winter, even though some are concerned about migratory birds becoming dependent on the feeders and they may interrupt their migration patterns.

According to Joan Cassanova of the Green Earth Media Group, migratory birds are in no danger of changing their feeding habits by stopping by your place for a snack.

Plus, local native birds will appreciate the free meal in winter when natural food is scarce.

Some people love to observe the different types of birds that come into their property to use their feeders.

As with many things that are originally reported as bad or dangerous, upon further study it turns out not to be the case.

I haven't taken down my feeder and you should do as you see fit for the birds and your own environment.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

