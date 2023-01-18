Try out these restaurants at the NJ shore this year
It is now a new year and with 2023 we wanna highlight some of the best dining spots here at the Jersey Shore.
These restaurants were highlighted by Best Of NJ and we are focusing on their selections for the Jersey Shore, although they do break down eateries in North Jersey, Central Jersey, and South Jersey as well.
Take a look at their pics for the Jersey Shore and maybe you have already visited some of these locations. If you have been to any of the featured dining spots please give us your review and experience.
Beef Boys Sandwich Company - 3201 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
"Beef Boys Sandwich Co specializes in homemade hot roast beef, turkey, and roast pork sandwiches. Reminiscent of a classic butcher shop, they offer signature sandwiches that can be served “The Beef Boys Way”. (Which means topping them with homemade gravy and cheese sauce.) Co-owner Angelo Melchiorri Jr. says his favorite item is the cheesesteak."
Freddy J's Bar and Kitchen - 5698 Somers Point Rd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
"For a restaurant that debuted during a global pandemic, Freddy J’s is doing just fine. “Going into our second year of business, we have started to become a staple in the community,” Owner Grant Kneble says"
La Lupa - 123 NJ-33, Manalapan Township, NJ 07726
"The menu at La Lupa changes every three to four weeks and highlights seasonal flavors and ingredients. Co-owner Dan Fishman raves about the 36-ounce, 48-day dry-aged ribeye made on a charcoal grill from Japan. “You’ve never tasted anything like this,” he says."
Lomito - 13504 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, NJ 08008
"Lomito is a quick-service and rustic spot that serves tacos, quesadillas, chacareros, wings, and empanadas. The Chilean inspiration comes from 26-year-old Owner Max Oehlmann’s father, who was born in Chile. The star of the menu is, of course, the lomito. At Lomito restaurant, they serve the sandwich on ciabatta bread with braised pork, avocado, celery, tomato, and guajillo aioli."
Ludlam Bar and Grill - 4004 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
“We serve American cuisine, inspired by Sea Isle City,” says Amy Glancey, Chief Marketing Officer for Shorebreak Resorts. In particular, they offer appetizers, fresh salad selections, pizzas, handhelds, platters, and desserts."
Pinto's Porch - 657 E Bay Ave Unit #6, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
"Pinto’s Porch offers a unique cuisine. “We refer to our food as southwest cuisine,” Co-owner Heidi Pinto says. “It’s like BBQ, Tex Mex, and Mexican had a baby”. For example, she recommends the brisket poutine."
Rosie's - 401 Monmouth Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740
"At Rosie’s in Ocean Gate, modern design meets sea shore tranquility. The American fusion restaurant offers an elevated and fresh dining experience in their main dining areas; as well as a hip yet classic experience in their bar and lounge area."
Shorebreak Cafe - 4002 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
"Shorebreak Cafe specializes in made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, homemade pastries, and sweet treats. In particular, patrons love the crumb cake, with extra-large crumbs and powdered sugar atop moist and buttery yellow cake. Likewise, the “PB-N-J” croissants are a hit."
The Yard - Boardwalk Level, 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
"The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, arcade games, and more. As for the menu, current hits include the tuna stack (ahi tuna with avocado and masago)."
Enjoy these restaurants and let us know your reviews. There are several that I am going to visit locally.