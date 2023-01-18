It is now a new year and with 2023 we wanna highlight some of the best dining spots here at the Jersey Shore.

These restaurants were highlighted by Best Of NJ and we are focusing on their selections for the Jersey Shore, although they do break down eateries in North Jersey, Central Jersey, and South Jersey as well.

Take a look at their pics for the Jersey Shore and maybe you have already visited some of these locations. If you have been to any of the featured dining spots please give us your review and experience.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Beef Boys Sandwich Co specializes in homemade hot roast beef, turkey, and roast pork sandwiches. Reminiscent of a classic butcher shop, they offer signature sandwiches that can be served “The Beef Boys Way”. (Which means topping them with homemade gravy and cheese sauce.) Co-owner Angelo Melchiorri Jr. says his favorite item is the cheesesteak."

Google Maps KRISTEN COSGROVE Google Maps KRISTEN COSGROVE loading...

"For a restaurant that debuted during a global pandemic, Freddy J’s is doing just fine. “Going into our second year of business, we have started to become a staple in the community,” Owner Grant Kneble says"

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"The menu at La Lupa changes every three to four weeks and highlights seasonal flavors and ingredients. Co-owner Dan Fishman raves about the 36-ounce, 48-day dry-aged ribeye made on a charcoal grill from Japan. “You’ve never tasted anything like this,” he says."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Lomito is a quick-service and rustic spot that serves tacos, quesadillas, chacareros, wings, and empanadas. The Chilean inspiration comes from 26-year-old Owner Max Oehlmann’s father, who was born in Chile. The star of the menu is, of course, the lomito. At Lomito restaurant, they serve the sandwich on ciabatta bread with braised pork, avocado, celery, tomato, and guajillo aioli."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

“We serve American cuisine, inspired by Sea Isle City,” says Amy Glancey, Chief Marketing Officer for Shorebreak Resorts. In particular, they offer appetizers, fresh salad selections, pizzas, handhelds, platters, and desserts."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Pinto’s Porch offers a unique cuisine. “We refer to our food as southwest cuisine,” Co-owner Heidi Pinto says. “It’s like BBQ, Tex Mex, and Mexican had a baby”. For example, she recommends the brisket poutine."

Google Maps Debra Resch Google Maps Debra Resch loading...

"At Rosie’s in Ocean Gate, modern design meets sea shore tranquility. The American fusion restaurant offers an elevated and fresh dining experience in their main dining areas; as well as a hip yet classic experience in their bar and lounge area."

Google Maps loading...

Google Maps

"Shorebreak Cafe specializes in made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, homemade pastries, and sweet treats. In particular, patrons love the crumb cake, with extra-large crumbs and powdered sugar atop moist and buttery yellow cake. Likewise, the “PB-N-J” croissants are a hit."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, arcade games, and more. As for the menu, current hits include the tuna stack (ahi tuna with avocado and masago)."

Enjoy these restaurants and let us know your reviews. There are several that I am going to visit locally.

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try