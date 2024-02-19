There is no greater convenience store on the planet other than Wawa.

We once asked our friends from Texas if they wanted to grab some subs for lunch and decided to take them on their very first Wawa run.

The look on their face when you ask if they want to grab lunch and then you pull up to a gas station is typically priceless.

Then you have to explain that Wawa was originally a sandwich shop and deli and then it added gas later.

So we aren't eating at a gas station, we're eating at a sub shop that happens to sell gas.

Of course, our friends being from Texas immediately hopped on the Buc-ee's train.

They said, "Sure Wawa's nice but it's no Buc-ee's, that place is a lot better".

Now, Buc-ee's has billboards in Jersey perhaps indicating they're making a move into the Garden State.

What Is Buc-ee's?

It's a convenience store, primarily in the South.

States like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Kansas are all home to the massive store that's known for having the cleanest bathrooms in the world for a convenience store.

It's kind of like a Walmart meets Wawa.

You can buy snacks, fuel, apparel, home goods, and a lot more.

Is Buc-ee's Opening In New Jersey?

It would be nice, and according to NJ.com Buc-ee's does have a few billboards across the Garden State on the NJ Turnpike.

However, they're not really advertising that they'll be opening soon but rather that you should turn around because the closest Buc-ee's is 581 miles South.

It still makes you wonder though, will Buc-ees ever come to Jersey?

And if it does, will it be able to compete with Wawa? Here's what you can get at Buc-ee's nowadays.