Do you think New Jersey is boring?

It can't be, right? We've got over 130 miles of beautiful beaches, we've got some pretty amazing places to go hiking, and lots of historical sights to visit.

Get our free mobile app

We've got some pretty legendary places to catch a show, like the Stone Pony, or you can grab a lawn seat at the PNC Bank Arts Center and really enjoy your summer!

How can New Jersey be boring when we have access to so many fun water activities, great golf courses, and places like iPlay America and the American Dream Mall?

Would you consider going to a Giants game or a Jets game in Metlife Stadium boring?

metlife stadium at a jets game, jets game, metlife stadium Photo by Myron Mott on Unsplash loading...

I wouldn't Either.

I can go on all day about fun and exciting things to do in the Garden State. I may be a transplant, but I love living here now.

Not everyone agrees though, in fact, in a recent survey ten towns in New Jersey were named among the most boring places in the country to live.

What NJ Towns Are The Most Boring In The Entire State To Call Home?

To be frank, I'm not sure I wholly agree with Movoto's list, however, they took into consideration a few key factors such as town size, nightlife, and bars/restaurants / fast food places per capita.

They also looked at demographics like residents aged 18-34, population density, and other things like that.

Get our free mobile app

The results were rather surprising.

10. Borough of Elmwood Park

I guess if there's one list you want to be last on, it's the list of the most boring towns in New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Movoto says there's a drastic lack of nightlife and live music which makes a place exciting to live.

Then again, if you like quiet small towns this is the perfect place to hang your hat.

9. Borough of Roselle

Roselle ranked higher with Movoto for a younger population and decent live music scene and nightlife.

But there weren't a lot of "non-fast food" restaurants and there wasn't too much going on in the world of art.

However, if you don't care about seeing plays, or going to museums and are looking for an interesting little town to call home Roselle may be a good fit.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

8. Borough Of South Plainfield

South Plainfield, according to Movoto is a small relaxed community that doesn't have a lot of exciting things to do for that 18-34 demo.

That being said, there are a lot of great outdoor activities available so if you like the quiet, and you're outdoorsy this is a great place to live.

Get our free mobile app

7. City Of Perth Amboy

Movoto scores these towns based on three major factors: Outdoor activity, food options, and the arts.

Despite Perth Amboy having a vibrant community, it doesn't do much to check off the other boxes thus landing it as the 7th most boring town in Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

6. Township Of Toms River

I just don't believe this one.

My wife and I live in Toms River and there's always something fun to do from community events downtown to breweries, and of course, it's so close to the shore.

However, Movoto claims that there's a river, and that's about it.

Not true, but I may also be biased. We have great restaurants, beach access, parks, and fun shops too.

5. City Of Bridgetown

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Bridgeton has a younger population, and a couple of small taverns but outside of that Movoto says there's not too much going on.

Again though if you like smaller towns this is the perfect place.

4. Borough Of Hawthrone

Get our free mobile app

It may not have a lot to do in the world of arts and culture however Hawthrone does seem to have a thriving outdoor and exercise scene which is nice.

It has gyms, parks, and lots of great outdoor activities to do.

3. City Of East Orange

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to Movoto

The active life amenities and the nightlife per capita both ranked dead last on our list, which means that night or day, it’s going to be a chore to find something fun going on.

2. Borough Of Carteret

This seems to be an up-and-coming town according to Movoto, however, it's also ranked as the second most boring town in Jersey.

Mainly due to a lack of active activities, not much nightlife, almost no music scene, and just not a lot going on.

Again, it's all a matter of opinion because if you don't like the hustle and bustle, you'd love it here.

Photo by zaka ziko on Unsplash Photo by zaka ziko on Unsplash loading...

So, ready for NJ's most boring town?

1. City Of Plesantville

According to Mvoto, if you want excitement, you won't find it here.

Get our free mobile app

You won't find any exciting nightlife or music scene, it has a small population, and not a lot of exciting restaurants.

If you do though, like small quiet towns, this place is a little piece of heaven.

The 10 Cheapest Places To Buy A House In New Jersey There are still some places in Jersey where buying a home is mildly affordable, according to Home Snacks , these 10 areas are the best on a budget. Gallery Credit: Buehler