So do you consider yourself a souphead?

You love all things soup from the classic chicken noodle, to gazpacho, to chowders, and everything in between.

For me, I'm a big chowder guy and bisque kind of guy.

Clam chowder, corn chowder, lobster bisque, the creamier the better, and if there's seafood involved then I've gone to heaven.

The Crabs Claw Inn has really good soup, and so does the Four Seasons Diner.

When the temps are cool there's nothing better than a bowl of soup, but according to experts the best soup in Jersey is actually found in Newark.

Where To Find The Best Soup In New Jersey

Soup, like most things, is kind of personal.

Whether you want something creamy, full of veggies, or chock full of meat and seafood, everyone's taste buds are a little different.

Apparently, one thing most people can agree on is that a small, unsuspecting building in Newark makes the best soup in Jersey.

It's the kind of place that's easy to pass right by but you're not going to want to miss it, especially if you're in the mood for fresh, homemade soup.

This place is known for selling soup by the pint for a very reasonable price, and the chicken noodle is apparently to die for.

According to Only In Your State Heavens Delite is one soup shop you won't want to miss!

Located at 184 Elizabeth Avenue, Heavens Delite features a rotating menu of great soups like Navy Bean, Split Pea, Chicken Noodle, Potatoe and Broccoli and so much more.

