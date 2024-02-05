It's just a matter of fact that Jersey has some of the best food in the country.

I've lived in several different states during my career in radio, and can confirm that Jersey has some of the best and most variety of delicious grub.

Get our free mobile app

However, deciding where to eat can be difficult since there are just so many great options.

Want a slice?

Where do you start?

Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash loading...

From boardwalk pizza to Brooklyn Square to Capones in Toms River the choices are endless and delicious.

Same thing if you want out-of-this-world Italian food or Seafood.

So, in times of crisis, it's always good to turn to everyone's favorite critic; the internet.

Yelp releases a yearly list of the best restaurants in the country for 2024, and 4 Jersey restaurants made the cut.

What 4 NJ Restaurants Made Yelps Top 100 Of 2024 List?

According to APP, coming in at #83 was Newark's Sabor Unido.

Sabor Unido New Jersey, Sabor Unido Newark NJ Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Offering a variety of traditional Portuguese and Brazilian food, it's definitely worth checking out if you want to switch it up.

At #65 there's Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park.

Honestly, I'm always told that Xina in Toms River has some of Jersey's best sushi but the reviews on Kenko Suhsi are phenomenal.

Get our free mobile app

Coming in at #37 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants for 2024 is Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield.

Featuring a nice mix of Italian cuisine and French dishes Jessica's Cafe does a good job of presenting its fine dining food in a more casual setting, according to APP.

And coming in at #21 was Boomchia in Montclair.

Boomchia NJ, Boomchia Montclair Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The name alone is enough to make me want to check it out, but the reviews of this vegan cafe back it up as well especially if you're new to the vegan lifestyle.

They feature food that tastes good and makes you feel great after you eat it.

So, if you had to choose a top restaurant to visit in 2024, what would you pick?