The past few days of nice weather here at the Jersey Shore has without a doubt put me in the mood for some serious outdoor dining.

Whether it's a cool beer at the Midway Tequila bar on the Seaside Heights boardwalk or grabbing dinner with a view at Beacon 70 in Brick, Jersey's outdoor dining scene is a step above the rest.

That being said, there are plenty of amazing places to grab some food with a view that isn't at the Jersey Shore.

Like the Chart House in Weehawken which offers amazing views of New York City while you enjoy some food.

But did you know that one of the best places to grab some grub outdoors is also a place of historical significance?

One Of NJ's Best Outdoor Dining Experiences Is Also A Historical Landmark

You can at least see a pretty historic area of American history while you eat here, and that's pretty cool.

According to Only In Your State, when you dine at the Patriots Crossing in Titusville, you'll be eating directly across from where George Washington and his Troops crossed the Delaware!

Now that's a view!

The food at Patriots Crossing is your typical pub fare; burgers sandwiches, and other things of that nature, but it's the views that will leave you wanting more.

You'll enjoy waterfront views of the Delaware River and the George Washington Crossing Bridge as you dine.

Patriots Crossing also has a little wine shop attached to it so you can get a bottle to go as you embark on your weekend.

