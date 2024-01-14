There's nothing better than a home-made Jersey dessert and the bigger the better!

Jersey is known for its amazing, mouthwatering bakeries, the most popular of which is Mueller's in Bayhead.

They've got a crumb cake that will blow your mind, and combine it with a fresh cup of coffee and some nice water views and you've got the perfect Jersey Shore summer!

Also, being the diner capital of the world, Jersey diners offer some pretty sweet desserts, and if they're kept in a rotating case then they're even more delicious.

However, if you're in the mood for something on the sweet side that's also the size of your face then you're going to want to head to Gloucester County where you can get the biggest, most amazing-looking cinnamon rolls in the state.

Who Makes NJ's Biggest Cinnamon Rolls?

Located in the heart of Mullica Hill is a little Amish Farmers Market that offers a lot of delicious different types of food.

From homemade dips, fresh meats, and even fresh milk, everything tastes a little bit better when it's made from scratch.

According to News Break, The Mullica Hill Amish Market makes the biggest, most delicious cinnamon rolls in New Jersey.

I mean, just look at these things!

My sweet tooth is already raving, and yes they come in a few different varieties; classic, frosted, and nuts with raisins.

The Mullica Hill Farmers Market is open Thursday through Saturday and opens each day at 8 AM.

Located at 108 Swedsboro Road in Mullica Hill it's the perfect day trip for a sweet New Jersey treat.