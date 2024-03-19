NJ man wrongfully imprisoned shares story with Spadea

Timothy Puskas from New Jersey spent nearly 10 years behind bars for a murder that he didn't commit.

He was arrested in March 2014 for the beating death of a 22-year-old Tennessee resident whose body was found in a New Brunswick backyard. He was convicted in 2017 and was recently released.

Timothy Puskas (right), alongside attorney Joseph Mazraani outside jail (courtesy Timothy Puskas) Timothy Puskas (right), alongside attorney Joseph Mazraani outside jail (courtesy Timothy Puskas) loading...

Tim called the show after I started discussing wrongful convictions. Tim was emotional as he discussed his time incarcerated and the surreal moment he was released and re-shackled for processing.

He has four nieces that he is meeting for the first time and will be doing his best to get his life back on track.

It's still unclear whether Tim will be suing the state and prosecutors for the egregious mistakes that led to him losing 10 years of his life as a guest of the state.

Listen to my conversation here and stay tuned for updates.

