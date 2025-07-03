Could the Delaware Bay be a thing of the past in the Garden State soon? If one lawmaker gets his way, it's a possibility.

The Delaware Bay is a key source of fishing for New Jersey; it's a key part of a tourism economy as well, and it's a part of what makes New Jersey, well, New Jersey.

Why One NJ Senator Wants To Rename The Bay Of Delaware

But soon, the Delaware Bay could be getting the Gulf of America treatment and could be renamed to the Bay of New Jersey.

It's true, Senator Michael Testa made the claim on 'X', formerly Twitter, last week, sparking debate among New Jersey residents.

What Would Change If The Delaware Bay Were renamed the Bay of New Jersey?

So, what would happen if the Delaware Bay were renamed the Bay of New Jersey?

A few things.

On all of the signage in the state, anything referencing the body of water would have to be reprinted to call it the Bay of New Jersey.

NJ Could Reclaim Land From Delaware Under The New Bill

bay of new jersey, delaware bay being renamed One NJ Lawmaker is suggesting the Delaware Bay be renamed to the Bay of New Jersey Photo by Kirill Yermakov on Unsplash loading...

In addition to ensuring everything is rebranded to reflect the new name, there's also a proposal for Jersey to reclaim a portion of land in Salem County along the Delaware Bay that's currently part of Delaware, according to NJ.com.

That slice of land is part of a decades-old land agreement, but in an ever-changing world, Finns Point, Delaware, could become Finns Point, New Jersey.

The name change and land change are part of the Senator's latest bill he introduced to Congress, although there's no date for when it may be voted on.

I feel like even if the name change goes through, most of us will still call it the Delaware Bay. Old habits die hard, don't they?