Becoming a Regular at a Jersey Shore Spot

Have you ever had an experience at a local Jersey Shore restaurant or business that was so good that you decided you had to become a regular?

It's happened to me twice now since moving to Jersey, and I'm always excited when I have an experience like this.

A Welcoming First Experience at the Anchor Inn

The first one was a year or so ago at the Anchor Inn. We had just moved to Ocean Gate, and we were eating there pretty often while we were setting up the house.

After a few visits, not only did the bartenders know us by name, but our drink orders were sitting waiting for us by the time we got to our barstools.

We've been regulars ever since.

A New Favorite in Downtown Toms River

The second time just happened maybe 15 minutes before writing this article, and the whole experience really put a smile on my face.

There's this small breakfast and sandwich shop off Main Street in Downtown Toms River called Bagel Bistro & Grille.

Their hours are usually pretty regular: 8 AM to 1:30 PM. It's a nice, easy breakfast sandwich spot, and they've got good wraps and sandwiches, too.

Visiting Bagel Bistro & Grille for Lunch

Today, I walked in there to get a turkey and Swiss avocado sandwich to go, and walked in the front door right around 12:30, an hour before this place was supposed to close.

When I walked in, the guy behind the counter was mopping up the floor and said to me that they had to close a little early today to take care of something up in Freehold.

A Small Gesture That Made a Big Impression

I mentioned I was just looking to get a sandwich, so no worries, I'll just go somewhere else. It's a small business, so the last thing I want to do is cause an issue if they're closing.

The guy said 'You know what, if it's a cold sandwich, we can whip that up real quick.'

And boom, five minutes later, I had a delicious sandwich ready to go. It may not seem like a big deal, but that simple act of taking a few extra moments to make an order they didn't have to make made my day, and that's going to be my new regular spot for sandwiches in Toms River.