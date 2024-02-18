There's nothing better than grabbing a meal at a classic New Jersey Diner.

There's just something special about a classic NJ diner, from the phone book-sized menu to the leather booths, to the display case full of home-made cakes.

Chocolate Cake Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash loading...

I'm a big fan of the Bandwagon Diner off 37, and of course, the Four Seasons Diner is a favorite here in Toms River.

But everyone from every part of Jersey has their own favorite.

What you don't see very often anymore is "new" old-school diners.

diner, old school diner Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash loading...

One that makes you feel like you've stepped back in time despite the fact that it's brand new.

But leave it to Jersey, the world's diner capital, to ensure there's always an old-school diner anywhere you go.

Jersey's Newest Old School Diner Just Opened Its Doors, And People Love It

Despite the fact that this diner just opened in January of 2024, it'll make you feel like you've stepped back in time.

It has classic decor with modern highlights, and of course, the food will speak for itself.

You can get your typical omelets, eggs, and breakfast meats, but it's also a place that makes modern-day favorites like chicken and waffles.

Photo Credit: Around The Clock Facebook Photo Credit: Around The Clock Facebook loading...

Also, it's not like every old-school diner you may visit because this place also has its liquor license.

Not only can you get pancakes for dinner but you can get your favorite cocktail to go with it!

And what's fun is that a lot of their drinks are themed and named after some classic films, like the American Graffiti made with 1792 Ridgemont Reserve, yum!

Photo Credit: Around The Clock Facebook Photo Credit: Around The Clock Facebook loading...

According to Only In Your State, the Around The Clock Diner is Jersey's newest best old-school diner.

Located on the dining floor of the American Dream Mall, be sure to bring your appetite!