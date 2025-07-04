We're already inundated with ads on a regular basis, so you'd think when you pay for a service, in full, that you'd be spared the barrage of "buy this, buy that," right?

My wife and I pay for our Netflix account and our Peacock account, and even then, we still get hit with ads every 20 to 25 minutes.

Personally, I don't mind the ads when I'm binge-watching something, it reminds me to get off the couch and water the plants, and feed my cat.

However, when I go to a movie theater, my expectation is that I pay full price for a ticket, watch a few coming soon trailers, and then get to watch a movie.

AMC Movie Start Times Are Changing

That's not so much the case anymore when you go to AMC.

AMC has announced that they're making some changes to how their movie times work, stating that your movie time may not actually start at the listed time, according to NJ.com.

Here’s How AMC’s New Movie Times Work

Apparently, if AMC says your movie starts at 7:30 PM on the listing, it'll likely start closer to 7:55 or 8.

This is so extra premium ads can be pumped in during the trailers.

What Are AMC Platinum Spots?

There's also "platinum spots' that will air in between the last one or two trailers leading up to your movie.

Paying More and Still Seeing More Ads

Now, when I read this at first, I was furious; I'm already paying $20 to $25 to see a movie, and now you're going to pump it up with even more ads? Insane.

One Small Benefit for Late Moviegoers

But let's look at the positives here; let's say your movie's listed start time is 6:30, but you're notoriously running late, it's nice to know that your movie isn't actually starting until 7, and you'll likely make it just in time.