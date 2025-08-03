Who is the most famous person you've ever run into in the Garden State?

And did you meet them "out in the wild", like you just happened to be in the same spot at the same time, or was it a paid meet-and-greet type of situation?

Get our free mobile app

I always say I've met the most famous person in Jersey, or at least Ocean County; Ricky Bagel, the bagel King. He's the guy who runs Bakin' Bagel, and it's always fun saying hey to the Bagel King.

Celebrities Spotted in Monmouth County

I have a co-worker who apparently ran into Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp while he was walking around Monmouth County one time.

Netflix Studios Could Be Fueling More Star Sightings

READ MORE: Hordes Of Tarantulas Could Be Invading The US

Recently, Jersey has seen an increase in celebrity sightings, and a part of that, I think, has to do with the new Netflix studios that are coming to Fort Lee.

More Movies Are Being Filmed in New Jersey

We're already seeing more movies being filmed in the Garden State, from the Bruce Springsteen biopic to the Bob Dylan biopic, to Happy Gilmore 2; there's been a lot of movie action in Jersey.

Adam Sandler Spotted at Popular NJ Brunch Spot

READ MORE: Hooks Bar In Seaside Heights, NJ, Getting A Massive Facelift

And because of all this filming, we've seen an increase in star sightings, and recently, the one and only Adam Sandler was spotted grabbing a bite to eat in one of Jersey's brunch spots.

Adam Sandler Seen at Turning Point in Long Branch

That's the Sand Man, grabbing a quick picture with the staff of Turning Point in Long Branch, at least based on the comments, I believe it's the Long Branch location.

Adam Sandler has been seen around Jersey a lot recently, shooting for a new movie he's working on with his daughter.

Needless to say, that must have been an unforgettable day at work for the crew at Turning Point!