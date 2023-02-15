By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Here are the Week-6 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week.

Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card.

Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour until the poll closes on Friday Feb 17 at 5:00pm

A North- Kerry DeStefano, Howell



DeStefano, a Senior, is leading her team in scoring on the season. In 3 games last week, DeStefano had 10 points, 7 assists, and 5 steals vs Central. In the preliminary round of the SCT, DeStefano had 10 points vs Trinity Hall. In the game against Ranney, DeStefano had 20 points and 3 boards..

A Central: Zoe Brooks, SJV

Not much more can be said about the storied career of Brooks at SJV, but she continues to come up big in big games. In the 1st round of the SCT, Brooks had 21 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, and 6 steals vs Toms River East. Against long time rival Christ the King (NY) Brooks led the team with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. In the SCT Quarterfinals vs Holmdel, Brooks dropped 16 points to go along with 7 steals.

A South - Zoie Maffei, Jackson Memorial

Maffei continues to have a dominant second half of the season for the Jags. Maffei had 33 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists vs monmouth in the Preliminary round of the SCT. In the SCT quarterfinals vs St Rose, Maffei had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Ending the week against Shore regional, maffei scored 32 points to go along with 20 boards.

B North: Erin Mayerhofer, Middletown South

Mayerhofer is having a great season, but has turned it on in the last few games. Against Hopewell valley, Mayerhofer dropped 18 points. Mayerhofer had 14 points against Freehold Township to end her week.

B Central: Jada Clayton, Point Pleasant Beach

Clayton, a Senior, is having a great season to end her career at Point Beach. Clayton had 12 points against Manchester in the preliminary round of the SCT. Clayton ended her week by dropping 13 against Central.

B South - Emma Thornton, Barnegat

Thornton, a Sophomore, has really stepped up her game in the last few weeks for Barnegat. Thornton dropped a career high 30 points, to go along with 15 boards, in the preliminary round of the SCT vs Shore. Against Long Branch, Thornton scored 29 points and added 18 boards.

C North: Halet Poser, Ranney

Poser, a Sophomore, has been hot in the last few games for Ranney. In the preliminary round of the SCT, Poser scored 16 points vs Long Branch. in the 1st round of the SCT, Poser scored 19 points vs RBC. Poser ended her week by scoring 16 vs Howell.

C South: Gabriella Ross, Donovan Catholic

Ross, a Senior, hasn't slowed down a bit toward the end of the season for the Griffins. Ross scored 28 points and added 12 boards vs Freehold Township. Against Hightstown, Ross had 20 points and 6 boards. In her final game of the week, Ross scored 20 points vs Toms River East.

Week-6: Vote in the poll once per hour until the poll closes on Friday Feb 17 at 5:00pm