Shore Conference Soccer Coaches Association 2022 All-Shore Team

All selections made by a vote by Shore Conference coaches. Shore Sports Network staff did not participate in the selection of these teams.

First Team

Forwards

Hailey Santiago, Jr., Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 23 goals, 9 assists

Freehold Township coach Dave Patterson and his players have preached all year about the collective effort it would take to replace the production lost when Cassidy Corcione suffered a season-ending knee injury over the summer, but if one player was most responsible to picking up her game, it was Santiago. The junior led the entire Shore Conference with 55 total points and tied for the lead in goals scored. In postseason games alone, she shored 11 goals and three assists in 10 games and scored at least once in eight of those 10 games between the Shore Conference Tournament and NJSIAA Group IV Playoffs.

Freehold Township won five games this season by a one-goal margin and in three of them, Santiago scored the game-winner. She scored an early-second-half goal to deliver the Patriots a 1-0 win over Middletown South in the season-opener, finished a first-half goal in a 1-0 win over Howell in the Shore Conference Tournament final, and capped a dramatic comeback win over Manalapan with an overtime winner in the Central Group IV championship game – the closest call for Freehold Township on its march toward the program’s first ever outright state championship.

Hannah Lewis, Sr., Central

2022 Stats: 23 goals, 3 assists

The Class A South and Ocean County Player of the Year, Lewis tied for the Shore Conference lead in goals scored and shined in some of Central’s most crucial games. She posted three hat tricks and two braces, with one of her hat tricks coming against NJSIAA Central Jersey Group III runner-up Brick Memorial. Meanwhile, two of Lewis’s two-goal performances came against 2021 South Jersey Group IV champion Toms River North, with Lewis scoring the golden goal in overtime to beat the Mariners in both the regular season and in Central’s 3-2, South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal win in Toms River.

Vanessa Sarf, Jr., Manalapan

2022 Stats: 23 goals, 1 assist

One of three players to lead the Shore Conference with 23 goals, Sarf was the top goal-scoring threat on a Manalapan side that finished second in the Class A North race to Freehold Township and nearly beat the Patriots with a championship on the line in one of the games of the year in the Shore Conference. Sarf exploded for four goals in two separate games, one of which was a 5-2 Manalapan win over Lacey in the Shore Conference Tournament round of 16. Manalapan’s junior striker went on to score four goals in four state tournament games, including two in a 2-0 win at East Brunswick in the Central Group IV semifinals and the first goal of the game in the Braves’ 2-1, overtime loss to Freehold Township in the sectional final.

Alexis Garcia, Jr., Toms River North

2022 Stats: 18 goals, 12 assists

Toms River North fell short of expectations this season, but Garcia’s scoring was a positive for the Mariners once again. The junior kicked off the season with her lone hat trick of the season in a 5-1 win over Southern – one of her five multi-goal games on the season. She scored two goals apiece against Class A South rivals Central and Toms River East and while the Mariners lost two overtime heartbreakers to Central – including one to end their season in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals – Garcia scored three of Toms River North’s four goals in those games.

Bea Tinoco, Fr., Middletown South

2022 Stats: 21 goals, 4 assists

Tinoco turned in a freshman season to remember and it didn’t necessarily start that way for the Eagles rookie. She got off to a solid start by scoring five goals through the end of September and when the calendar flipped to October, that’s when Tinoco really showed what she could do. Her two goals against Somerville on Oct. 1 marked the first multi-goal game of her career, the she scored her first hat trick in a tune-up game vs. Notre Dame.

Tinoco went off during Middletown South’s run to the Central Jersey Group III championship, scoring a hat trick with two assists in a win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North and exploding for four goals in a sectional semifinal win over Allentown. In that four-goal game, Tinoco scored twice in the last five minutes to break a 2-2 tie and send the Eagles to the sectional final with a 4-2 victory. The standout freshman also scored in the wild, 3-2, overtime win over Brick Memorial in the sectional final to finish with eight goals in five state playoff games.

Midfield

Kayla Wong, Sr., Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 15 assists

No team in New Jersey could overmatch Freehold Township in the midfield thanks to Wong and her fellow teammates in the middle, one of whom also occupies a spot on the All-Shore First Team. Playing on a loaded team with goal-scorers all around (herself included), Wong was the Shore’s preeminent assist-maker, sparked by four two-assist games.

Her defining game of the season, however, highlighted the Princeton commit’s ability to score. In a 3-0 win over a talented Eastern side in the Group IV semifinals, Wong buried two clinical strikes – one from near the boundary of the 18-yard box and one from well beyond. She then closed out the season with a strong effort in the Group IV final and delivered her Patriots with a Group IV title as one of only two seniors on the team.

Ainsley Moy, Jr., Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 13 goals, 13 assists

Wong’s partner in the middle of the pitch, Moy was one of three Freehold Township players to finish with at least 10 goals and at least 10 assists, joining Wong and sophomore Gaby Parker. She posted a two-goal game in Maryland against McDonough in a 3-0 Freehold Township win and her other brace came in a win over New Brunswick that was also one of Moy’s two games with two assists. Her other two-helper game came in a Shore Conference Tournament win over Toms River South.

On top of the overall production, Moy was responsible for two of the team’s biggest goals of the season. The Texas Christian University commit slid a pass through to Santiago to set up the golden-goal winner in the Central Group IV win over Manalapan in overtime and in the Group IV championship, Moy buried a low strike in the fifth minute – the lone goal in the Patriots’ 1-0, championship-clinching victory over Ridgewood at Kean University.

Madison DiEugenio, Sr., Toms River North

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 6 assists

A four-year started for one of the Shore’s most decorated programs during that span, DiEugenio was the conductor of the Mariners attack through the middle of the field throughout her impressive high-school career. In her final season, she drove an attack that posted 48 goals in 18 games and was at her best in leading Toms River North in its two postseason victories. DiEugenio scored a goal and assists two others in a Shore Conference Tournament win over Colts Neck and notched two goals in her team’s NJSIAA Tournament win over Gloucester Tech.

Abby Doherty, Sr., Middletown South

2022 Stats: 7 goals, 9 assists

Middletown South was an explosive team on the attack and an organized one on defense and Doherty is the player most responsible for connecting the entire process. The LaSalle commit ran the midfield for the Central Jersey Group III champions and set up the defining moment of that championship run with her free-kick service that classmate Mikayla Jaffe volley in for the golden goal in a 3-2, sectional-championship win over Brick Memorial.

Gianna Romeo, Sr., Red Bank Catholic

2022 Stats: 11 goals, 15 assists

The Shore Conference co-leader in assists along with Wong from Freehold Township, Romeo was equally dangerous setting up goals as she was finishing them off for the Caseys. She formed a dangerous combination with junior teammate Mya King (13 goals) and was especially productive in Red Bank Catholic’s tournament games. Romeo posted two goals and five assists in five tournament games between the Shore Conference Tournament and Non-Public A playoffs and she produced seven goals and 10 assists from Oct. 1 through the end of the season.

Riley Borenstein, Sr., Howell

2022 Stats: 12 goals, 8 assists

Borenstein has been a leader for the Rebels before the start of her senior year this fall and the hard work leading her team over the summer showed when Howell took the field in 2022. After a solid showing during the regular season, Borenstein raised her game for Howell in postseason play, as the Rebels made it all the way to the Shore Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in program history. The senior went off for a hat trick in a round-of-16 win over St. Rose and posted a goal and assist in Howell’s semifinal win over Point Pleasant Boro. Borenstein capped her memorable senior with two goals and an assist – including the golden goal in the 97th minute – in a 3-2, overtime win over Marlboro in the first round of the Central Jersey Group IV Playoffs.

Defense

Gabby Koluch, Sr., Freehold Township (Player of the Year)

2022 Stats: 4 goals, 2 assists

There were a good number of Freehold Township players with more eye-catching numbers and scoring highlights throughout the 2022 season, but no player was more crucial to Freehold Township’s unprecedented success this season than Koluch. Last season, the Villanova commit was a standout as a defensive center midfielder and figured to be ticketed for that role again, but the roster needed her more at center fullback. Koluch delivered in a big way, shutting down the Patriots’ defensive third game after game while squaring off against some of the best strikers in the state.

With Koluch leading the back line, Freehold Township allowed seven goals in 22 games this season and five in 20 games against competition from New Jersey. Koluch was especially masterful in Freehold Township’s two 1-0 championship wins – the first over Howell to capture a second straight Shore Conference Tournament title and the second a 1-0 win over Ridgewood in the Group IV final.

Alexandra Gold, Sr., Howell

2022 Stats: 1 assist

Playing in Class A North, Gold not only had to go head-to-head with some of the state’s best forward, but also some of its best forward duos: Santiago and Gaby Parker from Freehold Township; Tinoco and Jaffee from Middletown South; and Sarf and Sydney Spilsbury from Manalapan. The senior was a standout in that star-studded division and in four of the five games against those three A North foes, Gold and the defense allowed just one goal or fewer – including a shutout of Manalapan in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Gold and the Howell defense permitted 20 goals in 19 games on the way to the program’s deepest run ever in the SCT, which ended with a 1-0 loss to Freehold Township in the championship game.

Marley Besser, Jr., Lacey

2022 Stats: 4 goals, 2 assists

The Class B South Player of the Year, Besser is on track to be a four-year starter for a Lacey program that has elevated itself to championship-contender status over the past two seasons – including with a South Jersey Group III championship a year ago. Besser offers an excess of skill out of the back for an attack-minded Lacey team that scored 60 goals in 20 games and made it back to the South Jersey Group III semifinals. Besser closed out her season with Lacey’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Cherry Hill West in the sectional semifinals.

Erin Prince, Sr., Middletown South

2022 Stats: 1 goal

The top defender on the Central Jersey Group III champions, Prince ran the back line from her spot in the center and led an Eagles defense that conceded 20 goals in 20 games while playing a loaded schedule. That resume included eight clean sheets, but the best defensive performance might have been a 1-0 loss to high-powered Freehold Township on opening day – game in which Middletown South showed its championship potential. Prince and the Eagles went on to shut out Shore Conference Tournament semifinalist St. John Vianney, SCT finalist Howell, Class A South champion Toms River South, NJSIAA South Non-Public A runner-up Red Bank Catholic and rival Middletown North (twice).

Kasey Resker, Jr., Manalapan

2022 Stats: 1 goals, 4 assists

Another standout junior from an impressive Manalapan squad, Resker was a defensive the back-line lead for a Braves team that allowed 18 goals in 20 games playing against one of the state’s tougher schedules. Eight of the 18 goals allowed came in three games against Freehold Township and Watchung Hills – the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the state to finish the season. Resker also stepped up her offensive production in key moments, with two of her assists coming in a Shore Conference Tournament win over Lacey and her lone goal coming in a 1-0 overtime win over Monroe in the Central Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.

Goalkeeper

Maura Chawner, Sr., Middletown North

2022 Stats: 28 goals allowed in 17 games, 4 shutouts

As the top-ranked goalkeeper in the Class A North division, Chawner was the goalkeeper who most frequently stared down some of the state’s best attackers and was under fire in most of those A North games. Chawner had two games with double-digit saves and two of them came against the two Shore Conference Tournament finalists – Freehold Township and Howell. Chawner’s standout performance was in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Group III Tournament, when she saved eight shots and shined in the penalty-kick shootout in a 1-1 tie and 5-3 penalty-shootout win over Colts Neck.

Madison Smith, Jr., Howell

2022 Stats: 15 goals allowed in 19 games, 8 shutouts

Just as her senior center back, Alexandra Gold, Smith had to contend with three dominant duos up top while playing an A North schedule that included games against Freehold Township, Middletown South and Manalapan. Smith showed her worth in those games, keeping the Rebels within striking distance in all of them – with only Freehold Township pulling away late in a 3-0 regular-season win in which Smith made a season-high 10 saves. Of Smith’s eight clean sheets, a six-save shutout vs. Manalapan in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals was the most memorable for the junior keeper and her Rebels squad.

Delanie Wilkinson, Sr., Toms River South

2022 Stats: 17 goals allowed in 18 games, 7 shutouts

The Class A South race went down to the wire and involved the majority of the division battling for that top spot. In the end, it was Toms River South emerging as the division champion and its defense and goalkeeping were the primary reason for the Indians’ success in 2022. Wilkenson was the selected as the top goalkeeper in Ocean County and on top of standout performances in her seven shutouts, she turned in big performances in losses to Middletown South and Toms River North, as well as ties against Central and Ocean City. Wilkenson’s defining game was an eight-save performance in a 1-0 win over Brick Memorial that clinched Toms River South the Class A South title.

All-Shore Second Team

Player Team Year Position Gaby Parker Freehold Township So. Forward Mya King Red Bank Catholic Jr. Forward Shannon Reiser Matawan Sr. Forward Beth Stephens Lacey Sr. Forward Delaney Spalthoff Jackson Liberty So. Forward Chloe Messer Jackson Memorial Sr. Midfield Anna McCourt Point Pleasant Boro Sr. Midfield Janey Sypeck Rumson-Fair Haven Sr. Midfield Kiersten Brown Wall Sr. Midfield Aubrey Scoble Trinity Hall So. Midfield Sophia Racioppi Red Bank Catholic Sr. Defense Rylie Rampone Manasquan Jr. Defense Tia Argento Central Sr. Defense Peyton Viggianno Brick Memorial Sr. Defense Grace Oliver Donovan Catholic Sr. Defense Kate Hennen Rumson-Fair Haven Jr. Defense Morgan Highland Point Pleasant Beach Sr. Goalkeeper Katie Walls Rumson-Fair Haven Jr. Goalkeeper

All-Shore Third Team

Player Team Year Position Ashley Smith Howell So. Forward Chelsea Lavezzo Jackson Liberty Jr. Forward Madison Bjorndahl Point Pleasant Boro Sr. Forward Kali Saito Manasquan Jr. Forward Renne Wanzor Jackson Memorial Jr. Forward Seanna Boan Jackson Liberty Jr. Midfield Natalie McGovern Lacey So. Midfield Sam Versnel Central Jr. Midfield Paige Seitz Toms River South Sr. Midfield Abby Desmarais Ocean Sr. Midfield Cate O'Grady St. John Vianney Sr. Midfield Jordyn Brown Toms River North Jr. Defense Ava Hagberg Point Pleasant Boro Sr. Defense Ava Sorrentino Red Bank Catholic Sr. Defense Sophia Garofalo Matawan Sr. Defense Aileen Carr Wall Jr. Defense Ryan Lee Manalapan Sr. Defense Camryn Weise Jackson Liberty Sr. Goalkeeper Juliet Nies Ocean Sr. Goalkeeper A'layah Vincent Long Branch Jr. Goalkeeper