2022 Shore Sports Network Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners

Nick Turturro, So., Forward, Howell

2022 Stats: 12 goals, 3 assists

In his first varsity season, Turturro did not need any time to get his feet wet. The Rebels sophomore scored at least once in his first five games of 2022, with six goals during that stretch. He scored two goals against Manalapan, including a dazzling bicycle kick (pictured above). Turturro also delivered four tournament goals, including the second of three Howell goals in a Shore Conference Tournament semifinal win over Holmdel and three goals in Howell’s two NJSIAA Tournament wins over Princeton and New Brunswick.

Video Courtesy: Nick Turturro

Final Vote Results: Forward

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Nick Turturro, Howell 18.2 318 2 Colin Hynes, Holmdel 13.74 240 3 Kervins Lafortune, Neptune 11.22 196 4 Mike Colantino, Midd North 10.93 191 5 Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib 7.61 133

Aidan Englander, Sr., Forward, Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 7 goals, 3 assists

On a team without a lot of starting experience back from a 2021 sectional championship team, Englander provided Freehold Township with some seasoned scoring up top and finished tied for first on the team in goals scored with First-Team-All-Shore teammate Tim Bertscha. Englander did not score a goal in Class A North divisional play, but he still scored some big goals for the Patriots: he scored twice in a win over Rumson-Fair Haven, once in a 2-0 win over Point Boro and scored in back-to-back wins over Marlboro and South Brunswick in the Central Jersey Group IV Tournament.

Final Vote Results: Midfield/Forward

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp 24.8 538 2 Lupo Ryder, Raritan 17.15 372 3 Frankie Brusco, Holmdel 16.83 365 4 Ammar Danish, Freehold Boro 11.3 245 5 Aidan Antonio, Southern 7.28 158

Joey Kurak, Jr., Midfield, Manchester

2022 Stats: 14 goals, 5 assists

One of the most decorated players on the Final Vote list, Kurak finished eighth in the conference in total points (33), tied for sixth in goals scored and was selected as the No. 4 player in Ocean County by the coaches. The junior posted two hat tricks on the season to go with a brace in a 4-3 win over Raritan and he scored a goal against three of the last four Class B South division champions (Point Boro, Lacey and Pinelands).

Final Vote Results: Midfield

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Joey Kurak, Manchester 21.23 338 2 Alex Soto, Midd South 16.96 270 3 Max Woodward, Holmdel 14.82 236 4 Jake Petillo, Wall 11.81 188 5 Ryan DiCillo, Central 11.06 176

Jackson O’Connor, So., Defense, Holmdel

2022 Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist

Holmdel’s defense was the third-best defense in the Shore Conference by goals-per-game and posted the most clean sheets of any team with 15. O’Connor contributed to the goal-prevention side of the equation, but he was also the most dangerous player on the Hornets back line pushing forward from his left outside back spot. One of his two goals during his sophomore season was a 25-yard strike that tied Holmdel’s Class A Central divisional showdown with Rumson-Fair Haven. O’Connor’s season ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals vs. Howell, but is in line to be one of Holmdel’s very talented returnees in 2023.

Final Vote Results: Midfield/Defense

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Jackson O'Connor, Holmdel 20.6 338 2 Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey 11.4 187 3 Keith Swistock, Central 10.48 172 4 Cade Jacobs, Marlboro 8.84 145 5 Matt Cheney, St. Rose 8.23 135

Liam McGinn, Jr., Defense, Raritan

McGinn was a breakout player for an inexperienced Raritan team that had to battle in one of the Shore’s toughest divisions. The Rockets defense allowed 44 goals in 16 games, with Holmdel scoring a quarter of those goals (11) in two games. While playing against the likes of Holmdel, Wall, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown North and Freehold Township, McGinn left an impression on the rest of his division and was selected to the Class A Central All-Division Team, ranking as the division’s No. 16 player while also earning a selection to the All-Monmouth County Third Team.

Final Vote Results: Defense

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Liam McGinn, Raritan 24.91 673 2 Jack Tinik, Neptune 15.95 431 3 Ryan Barnao, Midd North 15.36 415 4 Mateo Musmanni, Lacey 9.55 258 5 Kevin Kuriokose, Freehold Twp 8.66 234

Scott Termotto, Sr., Goalkeeper, Red Bank Catholic

2022 Stats: 40 goals allowed, 1 shutout

Termotto was one of the Shore’s best shot-stoppers and in starting for Red Bank Catholic over the last two seasons, he has had plenty of practice. The Caseys play an unforgiving division schedule that includes Holmdel, Rumson-Fair Haven and Wall and Termotto impressed while keeping those losses to Wall and Rumson respectable for most of the way while staring down continuous fire. The Caseys senior was selected as one of two all-division goalkeepers in Class A Central and was also named a Second-Team All-Monmouth goalkeeper by the Shore Conference coaches.

Final Vote Results: Goalkeeper

Rank Player Percent Total Votes 1 Scott Termotto, RBC 24.6 471 2 Trevor Policastro, Central 17.7 339 3 Kevin O'Neil, Neptune 15.25 292 4 Chris Lazo, Long Branch 9.97 191 5 Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey 8.72 167

