Boys Soccer &#8211; 2022 Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners

Boys Soccer – 2022 Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners

Howell sophomore Nick Turturro. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)
Get our free mobile app

2022 Shore Sports Network Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners

Nick Turturro, So., Forward, Howell

2022 Stats: 12 goals, 3 assists

In his first varsity season, Turturro did not need any time to get his feet wet. The Rebels sophomore scored at least once in his first five games of 2022, with six goals during that stretch. He scored two goals against Manalapan, including a dazzling bicycle kick (pictured above). Turturro also delivered four tournament goals, including the second of three Howell goals in a Shore Conference Tournament semifinal win over Holmdel and three goals in Howell’s two NJSIAA Tournament wins over Princeton and New Brunswick.

Video Courtesy: Nick Turturro

Final Vote Results: Forward

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Nick Turturro, Howell18.2318
2Colin Hynes, Holmdel13.74240
3Kervins Lafortune, Neptune11.22196
4Mike Colantino, Midd North10.93191
5Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib7.61133

 

Aidan Englander, Sr., Forward, Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 7 goals, 3 assists

On a team without a lot of starting experience back from a 2021 sectional championship team, Englander provided Freehold Township with some seasoned scoring up top and finished tied for first on the team in goals scored with First-Team-All-Shore teammate Tim Bertscha. Englander did not score a goal in Class A North divisional play, but he still scored some big goals for the Patriots: he scored twice in a win over Rumson-Fair Haven, once in a 2-0 win over Point Boro and scored in back-to-back wins over Marlboro and South Brunswick in the Central Jersey Group IV Tournament.

Final Vote Results: Midfield/Forward

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp24.8538
2Lupo Ryder, Raritan17.15372
3Frankie Brusco, Holmdel16.83365
4Ammar Danish, Freehold Boro11.3245
5Aidan Antonio, Southern7.28158

 

Joey Kurak, Jr., Midfield, Manchester

2022 Stats: 14 goals, 5 assists

One of the most decorated players on the Final Vote list, Kurak finished eighth in the conference in total points (33), tied for sixth in goals scored and was selected as the No. 4 player in Ocean County by the coaches. The junior posted two hat tricks on the season to go with a brace in a 4-3 win over Raritan and he scored a goal against three of the last four Class B South division champions (Point Boro, Lacey and Pinelands).

Final Vote Results: Midfield

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Joey Kurak, Manchester21.23338
2Alex Soto, Midd South16.96270
3Max Woodward, Holmdel14.82236
4Jake Petillo, Wall11.81188
5Ryan DiCillo, Central11.06176

 

Jackson O’Connor, So., Defense, Holmdel

2022 Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist

Holmdel’s defense was the third-best defense in the Shore Conference by goals-per-game and posted the most clean sheets of any team with 15. O’Connor contributed to the goal-prevention side of the equation, but he was also the most dangerous player on the Hornets back line pushing forward from his left outside back spot. One of his two goals during his sophomore season was a 25-yard strike that tied Holmdel’s Class A Central divisional showdown with Rumson-Fair Haven. O’Connor’s season ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals vs. Howell, but is in line to be one of Holmdel’s very talented returnees in 2023.

 

Final Vote Results: Midfield/Defense

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Jackson O'Connor, Holmdel20.6338
2Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey11.4187
3Keith Swistock, Central10.48172
4Cade Jacobs, Marlboro8.84145
5Matt Cheney, St. Rose8.23135

 

Liam McGinn, Jr., Defense, Raritan

McGinn was a breakout player for an inexperienced Raritan team that had to battle in one of the Shore’s toughest divisions. The Rockets defense allowed 44 goals in 16 games, with Holmdel scoring a quarter of those goals (11) in two games. While playing against the likes of Holmdel, Wall, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown North and Freehold Township, McGinn left an impression on the rest of his division and was selected to the Class A Central All-Division Team, ranking as the division’s No. 16 player while also earning a selection to the All-Monmouth County Third Team.

Final Vote Results: Defense

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Liam McGinn, Raritan24.91673
2Jack Tinik, Neptune15.95431
3Ryan Barnao, Midd North15.36415
4Mateo Musmanni, Lacey9.55258
5Kevin Kuriokose, Freehold Twp8.66234

 

Scott Termotto, Sr., Goalkeeper, Red Bank Catholic

2022 Stats: 40 goals allowed, 1 shutout

Termotto was one of the Shore’s best shot-stoppers and in starting for Red Bank Catholic over the last two seasons, he has had plenty of practice. The Caseys play an unforgiving division schedule that includes Holmdel, Rumson-Fair Haven and Wall and Termotto impressed while keeping those losses to Wall and Rumson respectable for most of the way while staring down continuous fire. The Caseys senior was selected as one of two all-division goalkeepers in Class A Central and was also named a Second-Team All-Monmouth goalkeeper by the Shore Conference coaches.

Final Vote Results: Goalkeeper

RankPlayerPercentTotal Votes
1Scott Termotto, RBC24.6471
2Trevor Policastro, Central17.7339
3Kevin O'Neil, Neptune15.25292
4Chris Lazo, Long Branch9.97191
5Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey8.72167

 

Check Out: 2022 Shore Sports Network Soccer Year in Review

 

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ

Filed Under: boys soccer, End of Season
Categories: New Jersey High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM