Boys Soccer – 2022 Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners
2022 Shore Sports Network Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote Winners
Nick Turturro, So., Forward, Howell
2022 Stats: 12 goals, 3 assists
In his first varsity season, Turturro did not need any time to get his feet wet. The Rebels sophomore scored at least once in his first five games of 2022, with six goals during that stretch. He scored two goals against Manalapan, including a dazzling bicycle kick (pictured above). Turturro also delivered four tournament goals, including the second of three Howell goals in a Shore Conference Tournament semifinal win over Holmdel and three goals in Howell’s two NJSIAA Tournament wins over Princeton and New Brunswick.
Video Courtesy: Nick Turturro
Final Vote Results: Forward
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Nick Turturro, Howell
|18.2
|318
|2
|Colin Hynes, Holmdel
|13.74
|240
|3
|Kervins Lafortune, Neptune
|11.22
|196
|4
|Mike Colantino, Midd North
|10.93
|191
|5
|Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib
|7.61
|133
Aidan Englander, Sr., Forward, Freehold Township
2022 Stats: 7 goals, 3 assists
On a team without a lot of starting experience back from a 2021 sectional championship team, Englander provided Freehold Township with some seasoned scoring up top and finished tied for first on the team in goals scored with First-Team-All-Shore teammate Tim Bertscha. Englander did not score a goal in Class A North divisional play, but he still scored some big goals for the Patriots: he scored twice in a win over Rumson-Fair Haven, once in a 2-0 win over Point Boro and scored in back-to-back wins over Marlboro and South Brunswick in the Central Jersey Group IV Tournament.
Final Vote Results: Midfield/Forward
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp
|24.8
|538
|2
|Lupo Ryder, Raritan
|17.15
|372
|3
|Frankie Brusco, Holmdel
|16.83
|365
|4
|Ammar Danish, Freehold Boro
|11.3
|245
|5
|Aidan Antonio, Southern
|7.28
|158
Joey Kurak, Jr., Midfield, Manchester
2022 Stats: 14 goals, 5 assists
One of the most decorated players on the Final Vote list, Kurak finished eighth in the conference in total points (33), tied for sixth in goals scored and was selected as the No. 4 player in Ocean County by the coaches. The junior posted two hat tricks on the season to go with a brace in a 4-3 win over Raritan and he scored a goal against three of the last four Class B South division champions (Point Boro, Lacey and Pinelands).
Final Vote Results: Midfield
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Joey Kurak, Manchester
|21.23
|338
|2
|Alex Soto, Midd South
|16.96
|270
|3
|Max Woodward, Holmdel
|14.82
|236
|4
|Jake Petillo, Wall
|11.81
|188
|5
|Ryan DiCillo, Central
|11.06
|176
Jackson O’Connor, So., Defense, Holmdel
2022 Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist
Holmdel’s defense was the third-best defense in the Shore Conference by goals-per-game and posted the most clean sheets of any team with 15. O’Connor contributed to the goal-prevention side of the equation, but he was also the most dangerous player on the Hornets back line pushing forward from his left outside back spot. One of his two goals during his sophomore season was a 25-yard strike that tied Holmdel’s Class A Central divisional showdown with Rumson-Fair Haven. O’Connor’s season ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals vs. Howell, but is in line to be one of Holmdel’s very talented returnees in 2023.
Final Vote Results: Midfield/Defense
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Jackson O'Connor, Holmdel
|20.6
|338
|2
|Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey
|11.4
|187
|3
|Keith Swistock, Central
|10.48
|172
|4
|Cade Jacobs, Marlboro
|8.84
|145
|5
|Matt Cheney, St. Rose
|8.23
|135
Liam McGinn, Jr., Defense, Raritan
McGinn was a breakout player for an inexperienced Raritan team that had to battle in one of the Shore’s toughest divisions. The Rockets defense allowed 44 goals in 16 games, with Holmdel scoring a quarter of those goals (11) in two games. While playing against the likes of Holmdel, Wall, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown North and Freehold Township, McGinn left an impression on the rest of his division and was selected to the Class A Central All-Division Team, ranking as the division’s No. 16 player while also earning a selection to the All-Monmouth County Third Team.
Final Vote Results: Defense
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Liam McGinn, Raritan
|24.91
|673
|2
|Jack Tinik, Neptune
|15.95
|431
|3
|Ryan Barnao, Midd North
|15.36
|415
|4
|Mateo Musmanni, Lacey
|9.55
|258
|5
|Kevin Kuriokose, Freehold Twp
|8.66
|234
Scott Termotto, Sr., Goalkeeper, Red Bank Catholic
2022 Stats: 40 goals allowed, 1 shutout
Termotto was one of the Shore’s best shot-stoppers and in starting for Red Bank Catholic over the last two seasons, he has had plenty of practice. The Caseys play an unforgiving division schedule that includes Holmdel, Rumson-Fair Haven and Wall and Termotto impressed while keeping those losses to Wall and Rumson respectable for most of the way while staring down continuous fire. The Caseys senior was selected as one of two all-division goalkeepers in Class A Central and was also named a Second-Team All-Monmouth goalkeeper by the Shore Conference coaches.
Final Vote Results: Goalkeeper
|Rank
|Player
|Percent
|Total Votes
|1
|Scott Termotto, RBC
|24.6
|471
|2
|Trevor Policastro, Central
|17.7
|339
|3
|Kevin O'Neil, Neptune
|15.25
|292
|4
|Chris Lazo, Long Branch
|9.97
|191
|5
|Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey
|8.72
|167
