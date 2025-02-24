11 Wild Texas Roadhouse Facts Only True Steak Eaters Know
Only the true Texas Roadhouse fans know these 11 facts about the fast-growing restaurant chain.
For those unfamiliar who have yet to experience it, nearly 800 Texas Roadhouse restaurants are serving up meals (mostly steak) across the U.S. It's a big deal and it's about to get even bigger.
Daily Meal says Texas Roadhouse is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in the world in terms of value and locations. The company is targeting to have a total of 900 restaurants open by the end of 2025.
READ MORE: 15 Fast-Growing Restaurant Chains Poised To Be Everywhere In 2025
In other words, if you're not a short drive away from a Texas Roadhouse, that's about to change.
Whether you are a seasoned Texas Roadhouse veteran or a steak-eating newcomer to the brand, here are 11 wild facts you'll want to know.
11 Wild Facts True Texas Roadhouse Fans Should Know
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
21 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll