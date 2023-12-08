Knock, Knock, Knock: Goose Taps Her Beak on Door of Wildlife Hospital Where Her Mate Is

Are you ready for all the feels with this adorable story that is the perfect 'remember when' for this time of year?

Let's head to Cape Cod to the quaint town of Barnstable, Massachusetts where a Canada goose was receiving some treatment at the Cape Wildlife Center in July 2021. The center named him Arnold while he was there and they know him and his feathered mate well as they live on a nearby pond.

Anyway, one of the staff at the Cape Wildlife Center noticed that one of the geese was limping and falling over according to the the center's Facebook page, so they decided to capture him if you will, and investigate further.

Upon exam our veterinary team found that he had two open-fractures on his foot. This means that the tissue and skin has been pulled away leaving the bone exposed. Our best guess is that a Snapping turtle or other predator attacked him while swimming.

According to the Upworthy website, the team of vets was getting ready for Arnold's surgery when they heard a knock, knock, knock at their front door.

We turned to see that his mate had waddled up onto the porch and was attempting to break into our clinic! She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside. She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway.

Cape Wildlife Center via Facebook

The staff even let Arnold recover by the doorway so the feathered couple could be near each other. They also allowed her inside a few times where she groomed him as they enjoyed being calm and peaceful near each other.

From that point on, everything the staff did, as much as possible, was near the doorway so they could see each other.

Say it with me, 'awwwwwww.'

