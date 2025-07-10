If you thought there were already too many chain restaurants in town, you need to get ready because it's about to get a whole lot more crowded.

Several restaurants are looking to rapidly expand across the U.S., with new locations planned for just about everywhere in 2025.

Some of the names you know. Others will likely be newcomers to your chain restaurant rotation.

READ MORE: 11 Totally Retro Brands From Your Childhood Making Huge Comebacks This Year

From boozy brunches to savory crepes to massive burritos, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are in the midst of expanding just about everywhere this year.

25 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025 From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly opening locations across the U.S. in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Now that we have caught up on which chains are opening, here is a look at which ones have closed or are planning to close locations in 2025.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll