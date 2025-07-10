Restaurant Boom Alert: 25 Chains Opening Nationwide You Have to Try

Restaurant Boom Alert: 25 Chains Opening Nationwide You Have to Try

Canva/Jersey Mikes, First Watch, Burritobar and Dunn Brothers Coffee via Instagram

If you thought there were already too many chain restaurants in town, you need to get ready because it's about to get a whole lot more crowded.

Several restaurants are looking to rapidly expand across the U.S., with new locations planned for just about everywhere in 2025.

Some of the names you know. Others will likely be newcomers to your chain restaurant rotation.

READ MORE: 11 Totally Retro Brands From Your Childhood Making Huge Comebacks This Year

From boozy brunches to savory crepes to massive burritos, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are in the midst of expanding just about everywhere this year.

25 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025

From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly opening locations across the U.S. in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Now that we have caught up on which chains are opening, here is a look at which ones have closed or are planning to close locations in 2025.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

 

Filed Under: food, Chipotle, chain restaurants
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM