Selena’s Murderer Yolanda Saldivar Seeking Parole After Nearly 30 Years in Prison: REPORT

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who killed the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, is reportedly seeking parole nearly 30 years after the murder.

Saldívar is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 23-year-old Selena, who she gunned down in 1995. She was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death and is serving her time in a female prison in Gatesville, Texas.

According to The Messenger, Saldívar is now planning to seek parole when she's eligible in 2025.

"She is a different person than she was in 1995. She would like to be paroled," a relative of Saldívar's told the publication.

Apparently, the relative is also set to file paperwork with the parole board to try to secure Saldívar's release.

"She thinks it's time. She's been in jail for almost 30 years. She can never change what happened. But she thinks it's time to get out of prison," the anonymous relative added.

Saldívar reportedly hopes that her age and health issues will aid in her parole being granted, as she suffers from clinical obesity as well as heart and thyroid problems.

Saldívar has already appealed her conviction three times and been denied, remaining in prison. In 2019, she claimed that her arrest and sentence were "unlawful."

Saldívar was once the founder of Selena's fan club. While in the position, she allegedly embezzled around $60,000. When Selena confronted her about the issue with plans to fire her on March 31, 1995, Saldívar shot and killed the rising superstar.

During the highly-publicized trial, Saldívar and her attorneys claimed that the shooting was accidental and that she meant to kill herself, not Selena.

Posthumously, Selena's crossover album, Dreaming of You, went double platinum and hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. A critically-acclaimed biopic about the singer's life was also released in 1997, starring Jennifer Lopez.

To this day, Selena remains a celebrated and beloved artist known for bringing Tejano music to the mainstream and redefining Latin music.

In 2020, Netflix explored Selena's journey in Selena: The Series, which starred Christian Serratos as the singer. Selena received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Selena was also posthumously presented with the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.