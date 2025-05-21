Bruce Springsteen Biopic Now Has an Official Release Date for Fall

We knew it was coming sometime this year, and now we know exactly when.

According to the Deadline website, the much-anticipated movie Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit theaters on October 24. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White plays The Boss, adapted from Warren Zanes' book about the 1982 album called Nebraska.

Bruce recorded the album in his bedroom without The E Street Band, inspiring generations of artists and musicians to this day, and according to Deadline, Bruce completely supports the movie about this pivotal time in his life.

Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.

The creation of Nebraska was a transformative period for Bruce, and the movie explores his creative process with the album while he was contending with fame, mental health, and complicated family dynamics.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

If you're not familiar with the low-key a-lister playing Bruce, Jeremy's credits speak for themselves. He played Phillip "Lip" Gallagher in Showtime's dark comedy-drama series Shameless from 2011 to 2021.

POWER OF MUSIC: 3 Reasons Why Music Is the Best Workout for Your Brain

Now, The Bear, with 24 major awards so far, starts its fourth season in June.

It has garnered two Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Jeremy. He plays award-winning, high-end chef Carmy Berzatto, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop.

Now, getting to play Bruce is already being called a life-changing movie role.

15 Bands That Don't Deserve All the Hate They Get